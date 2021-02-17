Beautiful boss lady of Indian television

POPULAR STAR JASMIN BHASIN DISCUSSES HER REALITY TV EXPERIENCE AND BIG FUTURE PLANS







by ASJAD NAZIR

ONE of the standout participants of Bigg Boss 14 was popular actress Jasmin Bhasin and it was a huge shock to audiences globally when she left India’s most popular reality TV show.

She left behind a permanent mark on the 14th series of India’s answer to Celebrity Big Brother and won hearts of millions around the world with the fearless way she carried herself. The strikingly beautiful small-screen star is now looking forward to reconnecting with her first passion of acting and will have no shortage of offers. Her rapidly increasing fanbase will be eagerly waiting to see what she will do next and, whatever the project, it will no doubt receive a tidal wave of support.







Eastern Eye caught up with Jasmin Bhasin to discuss her whirlwind Bigg Boss 14 journey, how she felt she was the only real contestant in the show, the value of Aly Goni in her life, her fearless approach and future hopes.

How do you look back on your time in Bigg Boss 14?

Bigg Boss was a journey which will stay with me forever. It was full of ups and downs, but that is how I am. I am a from-the-heart person, and I don’t plan and work (towards a set plan). It is emotions and feelings, which empowered me and that is how my journey was – absolutely real, absolutely genuine and absolutely Jasmin.

Looking back, would you have done anything differently?

No, I am not that kind of person who would do things after thinking, understanding and planning. I am very unpredictable and impulsive, and that is just how I am.







What was the most memorable aspect of your Bigg Boss 14 journey?

The most memorable aspect of the Bigg Boss 14 journey for me was Aly (Goni) coming for me and that whole realisation of knowing how important we both are to each other in life.

A lot of people expected you to win. How did you feel getting evicted from the house?

Yes, even I expected myself to win because I always felt that this show is about your personality. I used to think that everyone is playing a game and somehow everyone is fake, but I was playing it real and just being myself. I was very comfortable in my own skin. So, I definitely deserved to win, but I guess destiny had a different plan for me. Maybe a new journey might be planned for me, now that this journey has ended.

Does any part of you regret going on the show?

No, I don’t regret any of my decisions. I give my 100 per cent and I live up to the decisions I make.







Who was your favourite Bigg Boss house member?

My favourite Bigg Boss house member was definitely Aly because he is my friend and guide. He is somebody who makes me happy and one who completes me.

You received incredible fan support. How much did that mean to you?

The support of my fans means everything to me because now I have understood the power of my fans and how much love I get from them. They have given me so much love that it feels like a whole new world, looking at the way they stood by me and are still standing by my side.

Has the Bigg Boss 14 experience changed you in any way?

The Bigg Boss 14 experience has not changed me in any way, but I have got so much love from my fans thanks to that show. I have come out with so much more, which is why Bigg Boss has changed my life in such a positive way.

What is the Jasmin Bhasin master plan going forward?

My masterplan going forward is to stay positive, stay focused in whatever opportunity I get and just make the most out of it, do my best and give it my best so that I don’t regret it later.

What kind of projects do you want as an actress, and do you have a dream role?

I do not have any dream role. I want to do roles which definitely offer something different from what I have done in the past, and something which pulls me out of my comfort zone, where I am trying and doing different things.

How are you handling lockdown?

Honestly speaking now, it doesn’t feel like lockdown because we can go out and do things. But in the past, when there was a strict lockdown, I think that was a good break for me to be at home and invest time in myself.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

As an audience member, I definitely enjoy a lot of reality, cooking and dancing shows, and I also enjoy comedy.

Which of your acting projects have given you the greatest joy?

I think Teni, which I played in Dil Se Dil Tak, gave me the greatest joy because that was a character where I was recognised, appreciated and validated for my acting skills. Teni was a Gujarati girl and a very different role, and people actually started believing that I am Gujarati. Nobody knew that I do not come from that background. So, I think the appreciation I got for playing my character so well was tremendous. The fact that I was so well synced in the character’s skin that people actually thought I am Gujarati gave me immense joy. As an actor, you are always hungry for appreciation when you play a very different role.

We learned a lot about you on Bigg Boss, but is there something not many people know about you?

Now people know everything about me. They have seen how I really am in Bigg Boss. Nothing is hidden.

Would you say you are fearless?

I am very fearless. The reason behind where I am today in life is that I am fearless. If I had fears in life, I wouldn’t have been able to take this leap of faith that I have taken, leaving home, struggling and trying various things.

What inspires you?

The scope of growth that we humans have, if we do not give up in life, that keeps me inspired because as long as we do not give up, we keep on growing and going on and there is no stopping that.

If you could master something new what would it be?

If I could master something new, I would want to try my hand at learning professional baking skills.

Why do you love being an actor?

I love being an actor because I get to play different characters. When I am in front of the camera, I get the chance to become someone else and live a different life. I experience different emotions and those emotions make other people believe in what I am doing. I can tell stories and inspire people. The amount of love and respect I get for what I do, I don’t think, I would have received it in any other profession, so that’s why I love being an actor.

Finally, would you give a message for your fan?

A message to all my fans is that you guys are the best fans in the world, “mere fans meri jaan hain” (my fans are my life), as I say and now all my life you all have to keep supporting me. You have to hold my hand and never leave me.





