Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

News

BBC struggles to retain staff from diverse backgrounds

(Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images).

By: Pramod Thomas

THE BBC has admitted that it is struggling to retain employees from black, Asian and ethnic staff members who complained that they were being left at “the bottom of the pecking order”, The Times reported.

During a board meeting in July, BBC directors acknowledged that “one of the key challenges” in meeting diversity and inclusion targets was “the retention of staff once they had been recruited”.

The BBC wants a fifth of its workforce and senior management to be from diverse backgrounds by 2023. At present nearly 16 per cent of BBC employees are black, Asian and minority ethnic, while this drops to 12.6 per cent among top executives.

According to the report, the BBC board agreed to apply a “more systematic approach” to exit interviews to ensure that diverse employees are being properly questioned about their reasons for leaving.

Directors also considered a paper setting out how the broadcaster can achieve its diversity targets.

Diversity targets have been added to the BBC’s “critical projects portfolio”, meaning a monthly report on progress will be supplied to board members.

Retention initiatives introduced by the BBC include giving staff the opportunity to work in another team and learn new skills, and a 12-month “accelerator programme” to help grow a new generation of leaders, The Times report added.

The admission about retention issues comes after The Times saw a transcript from a BBC News “listening session” last year in which black, Asian and ethnic members of staff complained about their career prospects.

“Black people, particularly black women, have always been at the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to opportunities,” one employee was quoted as saying by the newspaper. A second person added: “I work hard and every time I ask my bosses how can I progress, move ahead and . . . increase my pay, I have always been fobbed off.”

The BBC board minutes follow disquiet over why Marcus Ryder, voted as one of Britain’s most influential black figures, was not appointed as executive editor of Radio 1 and Asian Network’s news bulletins despite special efforts being made to recruit him.

Sources said concerns were expressed about Ryder’s appointment because of his record as a prominent diversity champion. However, the BBC denied that Ryder’s hire was vetoed by any senior executive.

Ryder has since held constructive talks with Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, but has warned that journalists of colour are scared of speaking out about workplace issues for fear of “being blacklisted as a troublemaker”.

This week the BBC and other UK broadcasters agreed to stop using the acronym BAME to refer to black, Asian or minority ethnic people.

A BBC spokesperson told The Times: “We are fully committed to reflecting the diversity of the UK on and off-screen and have set out plans to boost diverse representation and retention this year. These include new ways of identifying diverse talent already working at the BBC and we have provided new opportunities and routes to senior leadership.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
NHS observatory to study impact of long Covid in minorities
News
India’s top syringe maker asks Modi to lift factory shutdown order
INDIA
Modi’s personal Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’
UK
New study calls for comprehensive India-UK knowledge partnership
News
UK virus cases highest since January
UK
UK sanctions former boss of terror group
News
Omicron: India extends international flight ban till January end
UK
British celebrities join campaign to help people affected by leprosy
UK
Tata Steel promises action to address guards’ grievances at Port Talbot
News
India’s Omicron cases mild, vaccine boosters not a priority, says government
UK
Prince Harry backs plan to remove visa fees for Commonwealth military veterans
News
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze 1,000 Rohingya shops
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
BBC struggles to retain staff from diverse backgrounds
NHS observatory to study impact of long Covid in minorities
India’s top syringe maker asks Modi to lift factory shutdown…
Modi’s personal Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’
“I never imagined someone could tell a love story in…
Vijay Varma wraps up filming his next untitled streaming show
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE