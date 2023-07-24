Website Logo
  • Monday, July 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

BBC journalist George Alagiah dies at 67

The British Sri Lankan inspired a generation of Asian broadcasters; he was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014

George Alagiah (Courtesy: Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE BBC’s Sri Lanka-born journalist and presenter George Alagiah died on Monday (24), aged 67, the broadcaster announced.

His career with the corporation spanned more than three decades, during which he had won several awards.

Alagiah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014 and went through “challenging treatment”. However, he continued to work when not receiving treatment.

Born in Colombo on November 22, 1955, he moved to Ghana before migrating to the UK where he joined the BBC as a foreign affairs correspondent in 1989. As its Africa correspondent, he extensively reported on the famine and war in Somalia in the early 1990s. He was nominated for a Bafta in 1994 for covering Saddam Hussein’s genocidal campaign against the Kurds of northern Iraq.

In 1994, he was named Amnesty International’s Journalist of the Year for his coverage of the civil war in Burundi and also won the Broadcasting Press Guild’s award for television journalist of the year.

He later presented the BBC One O’Clock News, Nine O’Clock News and BBC Four News, before becoming one of the main presenters of the BBC News at Six in 2003. Alagiah also presented his own show on BBC World News for many years.

He was recognised with an OBE award in 2008 for his services to journalism.

In his condolence message, BBC director-general Tim Davie described Alagiah as “one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.”

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”

In May last year, Alagiah told Eastern Eye he had about five operations and had been “lucky to be alive”.

“Given what I know about the treatment, it is not fun, it is very, very challenging,” he had said at the time.

Alagiah leaves behind two sons with his wife of 40 years, Frances Robathan, and three grandchildren.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
George Alagiah tribute: ‘We’ve lost one of our own, a true gentleman, a true legend’
HEADLINE STORY
Senior Conservatives urge Sunak to consider spring election
News
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary accused of three terrorist offences
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak pledges one million new homes before election
INDIA
‘Oppenheimer’ sparks row over sex scene with Sanskrit scripture
INDIA
G20 fails to agree on cutting fossil fuels
News
UK says asylum barge ‘not a floating prison’ amid controversy
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli equals Bradman’s record of 29 hundreds; West Indies fight back
HEADLINE STORY
Labour’s defeat in Uxbridge by-election linked to Ulez expansion
News
Respite for Sunak as Tories avert wipeout
INDIA
Manipur sexual assault: Four men may face death penalty
News
Police vow reform with New Met for London
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW