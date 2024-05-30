BBC releases first look at ‘Showtrial 2’ starring Adeel Akhtar

Showtrial is due to return to BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year.

Adeel Akhtar in a still from Showtrial 2

By: Mohnish Singh

The BBC has released some first look images of Showtrial Season 2, with a fresh cast.

The hit anthology legal mystery series this season will star Adeel Akhtar alongside Michael Socha and Nathalie Armin.

The official logline of the second season reads: When the high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood is left for dead in a violent hit and run, he uses his dying moments to identify his killer – a serving policeman. But who is this unnamed ‘Officer X’? What does his own history reveal about the nature of trauma and revenge, and was Marcus’s death a careless accident or cold-blooded murder?”

It continues: “As public outrage reaches fever pitch, the series asks what happens when a trial is dominated by cultural divisions and if the truth is ever clear cut. Is a fair trial even possible when tensions are riding so high?”

The new pictures give a first glimpse at multi-BAFTA award-winner Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once, Sherwood, Ali & Ava) alongside Nathalie Armin (Home, Unforgotten, The Batman), Michael Socha (The Gallows Pole, Chornobyl, This Is England), Joe Dempsie (Pieces of Her, Game of Thrones), Fisayo Akinade (Heartstopper, Dangerous Liaisons), Tom Padley (The Lost Pirate Kingdom, Silent Witness), Kerrie Hayes (Blue Jean, Tin Star) and Barney Fishwick (Living, The Buccaneers). BAFTA-winner Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood, Home Fires) is seen for the first time as Dame Harriet Kenny.

The new series comes from World Productions, known for producing the likes of Vigil, Line of Duty, and Save Me. It is created and written by Ben Richards, with all five episodes helmed by director Julia Ford (Everything I Know About Love) and produced by Ken Horn.

Richards executive produces alongside Simon Heath and Emma Luffingham for World Productions, with Nawfal Faizullah and Katherine Bond for the BBC.

