Bath mayor suspended by Liberal Democrats for sharing antisemitic conspiracy posts

Highlights

Mayor shared posts claiming arson was insurance fraud and "false flag".

Liberal Democrats suspend councillor, reject antisemitism in all forms.

Pankhania apologises profusely, says he made mistake without thinking.

Bath's mayor has been suspended by the Liberal Democrats after reposting antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media about an arson attack on Jewish ambulances in north London.

Dr Bharat Pankhania, a councillor and the mayor of Bath, shared posts that incorrectly claimed an arson attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green on Monday was insurance fraud and an "Israeli false flag operation".

The councillor for Combe Down deleted the posts and apologised "profusely" for his actions on Wednesday.

The Liberal Democrats announced Pankhania's suspension and told BBC that "We reject antisemitism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community following the appalling arson attack earlier this week."

Mayor expresses regret

Pankhania told BBC that he had "made a mistake" and "was not even thinking" when he reposted the messages on X.

He added that his intention had been to share what had been said, rather than to suggest he agreed with it.

"I am of course very upset with myself, there is no way, no chance I have any anti-sentiments to any religious or ethnic groups. I have always wanted one harmonious society," he said in a statement.

"I am learning very fast the consequences of my actions, I am heartbroken and you no doubt know I don't harbour any extremist or even mildly so views," he added.

The Metropolitan Police said earlier that two men who had been arrested in connection with the arson attack on the four Jewish charity-owned ambulances had been released on bail.

Hatzola – the Hebrew word for save or rescue – is a large non-profit, Jewish-led organisation that provides a free emergency medical response and transportation to hospitals by volunteer medics.

As well as north London, it also operates in Manchester, Gateshead, Canvey Island in Essex and Hertfordshire, working in conjunction with local emergency services for the wider community, regardless of faith.

The suspension follows growing concerns about antisemitic content spreading on social media platforms following the Golders Green attack. The Liberal Democrats' swift action reflects the party's zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism within its ranks.