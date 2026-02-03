Barnsley named UK’s first ‘tech town’ in AI pilot backed by US firms

Barnsley has been selected as the UK’s first “tech town” under a government AI pilot.

Microsoft, Google, Cisco and Adobe are involved, with funding details still unclear.

Local leaders welcome investment but say public concerns about AI persist.

Barnsley has been named Britain’s first “tech town” as part of a government-backed pilot aimed at testing how artificial intelligence can be used in everyday public services.

The initiative, announced in early 2026, will see the South Yorkshire town work with four US technology companies — Microsoft, Google, Cisco and Adobe — to trial AI tools across schools, hospitals, GP services and local businesses.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall reportedly said the project would show how AI could improve daily life in the UK, with lessons from Barnsley expected to inform a wider national rollout.

A test case for public services

The town, which has a population of around 250,000, was chosen because it has already adopted AI in several council functions, according to Sir Stephen Houghton, leader of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

As quoted in a news report, Houghton said the council has used AI assistants in adult social care and children’s services for the past two years. Bin lorries have also been fitted with technology that scans roads for potholes. Evri, which operates one of its largest distribution centres in Barnsley, has been trialling robot dogs for deliveries.

Under the tech town plan, residents will be offered free AI and digital skills training. Local businesses will receive support to adopt AI, while hospitals will test AI tools for patient check-ins, triage and outpatient care. AI will also be trialled in schools and at Barnsley College, with the aim of easing teacher workloads and improving student outcomes.

Houghton reportedly said the town’s economic base was “destroyed” following the closure of coal mines three decades ago and described the project as a major opportunity for regeneration.

Funding questions and local unease

One unresolved issue is the role of the technology companies involved. Houghton reportedly said the council would not be paying them, adding that it remained unclear whether funding would come from central government.

Microsoft already has a partnership with Barnsley College and, along with Google and Cisco, is understood to be working on a pro bono basis.

The project comes as ministers face criticism over their handling of major technology firms. A recently launched national AI training programme, aimed at upskilling 10 million people, drew scrutiny after some courses were linked to specific companies, cost up to £525 or promoted individual corporate approaches to AI.

At a local level, concerns remain. Hannah Kitching, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition on the council, reportedly said that while investment was welcome, many residents were anxious about the impact of AI and whether it would ultimately be a force for good.

She added that while younger residents tend to see new job opportunities in the tech town initiative, older generations are more sceptical. Residents, she reportedly said, also want the council to focus on basic services, pointing to deteriorating roads and disrupted bin collections during bad weather.