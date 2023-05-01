Website Logo
  • Monday, May 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan back to work after cancer recovery

The Indian American executive was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma last year and underwent five months of treatment in New York during which he chose to work remotely

Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan (Photo: @Barclays/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Barclays chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan is back to work at the British bank’s London headquarters, regaining “95 per cent” of his energy levels after recovering from cancer.

He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma last year and underwent five months of treatment in New York during which he chose to work remotely.

“I’m feeling fine,” Venkatakrishnan, who prefers to be called Venkat, told The Times, but admitted he is yet to reach “100 per cent” of his energy levels.

The Indian American executive also returned to his routine of getting up at 4:30 am and doing yoga and meditation before turning to work at 6:30 am.

He presented Barclays’ “strong” first quarter results last week, reporting a 27 per cent jump in its net profit to £1.8 billion.

Venkat, who took over as the CEO in 2021, revealed earlier this year that some people criticised him for opting to work through his treatment suggesting his position offered him the flexibility which was denied to many others.

He was asked if he was a “CEO swagger” as he was accused of “negative virtue signalling”, meaning it was not correct for people to take complete medical leave to heal themselves.

But he said his illness and the treatment offered him some lessons of life, including the importance of teamwork.

“We always have a sense that you’ve got to do a lot of things yourself, but when you are almost forced to have others pick up stuff for you, you realise they do it as well as, if not better than you sometimes,” Venkat told The Times.

Having studied applied maths at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he sounded optimistic about the UK’s economy, although he warned, “The key thing is getting investment back”.

Born in the south Indian city of Mysore and brought up in Delhi before moving to the US, Venkat has not fully relocated to London from New York where worked for JP Morgan before joining Barclays as chief risk officer in 2016.

But he said he has planned to spend 60-70 per cent of his time in London.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Muzz loses appeal against Match Group in trademark infringement case
US
Elizabeth Holmes avoids jail with last-minute appeal
UK
CBI boss apologises for mishandling sexual harassment allegations
UK
Barclays quarterly profit jumps on rising rates
UK
City of London Corporation joins exodus from UK business lobby CBI
HEADLINE STORY
UK investment minister begins India visit with focus on tech ties
INTERNATIONAL
Sundar Pichai received over £180m compensation in 2022 as Alphabet CEO
UK
Recognition for SBI UK at Business Moneyfacts Awards
UK
Denham Place featured in James Bond movies put up on sale by Mike…
HEADLINE STORY
Hinduja family’s truce uncertain, London court hears
UK
UK Parliament panel criticises lack of information on FTA talks with India
INDIA
Reliance profit jumps on energy, retail business
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW