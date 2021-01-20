BAPS Mandirs in the US join nationwide memorial to honour lives lost to Covid-19

BAPS Mandirs across the US were illuminated amber, in remembrance and honour of the many Americans who have lost their lives due to Covid-19.







The lighting event was held on Tuesday(19) in conjunction with the national memorial at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, a BAPS statement said.

Many government buildings and iconic landmarks across the country also participated.

The spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Mahant Swami Maharaj has asked families to pray every morning and evening for the quick resolution to the Covid-19 pandemic and for the well-being of all who have been impacted by it.







The charitable wing of BAPS, BAPS Charities, mobilised volunteers globally from the onset of the pandemic.

In the US, BAPS Charities has actively served the community, in particular frontline workers, first responders, community support organizations, medical centers and the underserved.

Over the past several months, BAPS Charities has provided over 110,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, donated $180,000 in financial assistance and prepared and delivered over 80,000 meals to those battling the Coronavirus for all.







For more details-www.bapscharities.org/usa/covid-19/





