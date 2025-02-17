Skip to content
BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi celebrates first anniversary with 13,000 devotees

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 17, 2025
THE BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi marked its first anniversary with a large gathering, coinciding with the UAE’s Year of Community.

The event, titled “Mandir: The Heart of Community,” was attended by UAE officials, community leaders, and devotees.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, minister of tolerance, travelled from Portugal to attend. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, advisor for special affairs at the Presidential Court, was also present.

Over 450 dignitaries, including ambassadors and government officials, attended along with 300 community leaders. The total attendance at the Mandir exceeded 13,000 people.

Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, and other officials highlighted the Mandir’s role in India-UAE relations and community engagement.

The gathering included speeches and reflections on the Mandir’s impact, with segments focusing on interfaith harmony, community values, and faith.

Swami Brahmaviharidas shared key milestones from the past year, noting that the Mandir had received 2.2 million visitors, served 1.3 million free meals, and hosted 1,000 rituals and 20 weddings.

He described the Mandir as a centre for faith and service, emphasising its role in fostering unity and values. He noted that the Mandir, at one year old, was just beginning its journey and would continue to grow as a place of peace and community.

