Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bank of England likely to hold interest rates at 4.75 per cent

Data revealed an unexpected rise in wage growth, leading investors to price in only a 50 per cent chance of a rate cut in February and just two cuts by the end of 2025.

Bank of England
The Bank of England building is seen surrounded by flowers in London. (Photo: Reuters)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 19, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE BANK OF ENGLAND is expected to maintain its interest rate at 4.75 per cent on Thursday, even as the economy shows signs of slowing. Persistent inflation pressures are likely to prompt the central bank to stick to a "gradual" approach before reducing borrowing costs.

A Reuters poll of 71 economists unanimously predicted no change in rates for now. Most anticipate a quarter-point cut on 6 February, followed by three additional cuts by the end of 2025.

Financial markets, however, are less confident about the extent of rate cuts next year. Data released on Tuesday revealed an unexpected rise in wage growth, leading investors to price in only a 50 per cent chance of a rate cut in February and just two cuts by the end of 2025.

In contrast, the European Central Bank has already reduced rates by 1 percentage point this year and is expected to cut another point in 2025, responding to political and economic challenges in the eurozone.

The divergence in rate policies has widened the gap in yields between British and German 10-year government bonds to its largest since 1990.

The US Federal Reserve, which foresees only two rate cuts in 2024, reduced rates by a cumulative 1 percentage point on Wednesday—twice the pace of the Bank of England.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey recently reaffirmed the bank's stance, stating that "a gradual approach to removing policy restraint remains appropriate." The bank’s November forecasts showed inflation staying slightly above its 2 per cent target until 2027, based on expectations of four rate cuts next year.

Despite this, the Bank of England has not explicitly confirmed whether it considers this rate-cutting pace the most likely scenario. Economists expect the December policy statement to reiterate the emphasis on gradualism.

An 8-1 vote by the Monetary Policy Committee to hold rates steady is expected, with Swati Dhingra likely to dissent in favour of faster cuts.

Inflation and wage growth concerns

Inflation in Britain remains a key concern. After peaking at 11.1 per cent in October 2022, consumer price inflation fell below the 2 per cent target in September this year but rose to 2.6 per cent in November. This exceeded the Bank of England's forecast of 2.4 per cent and remains the highest rate among G7 economies.

Services price inflation, a metric closely monitored by the Bank of England for medium-term pressures, stayed at 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, wage growth reached 5.2 per cent in the three months to October, far above the 3 per cent level considered consistent with 2 per cent inflation by most Monetary Policy Committee members.

The Bank of England is also assessing the impact of chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to introduce an additional £25 billion in employment taxes. This could either lead to further price increases or result in job and pay cuts.

Business sentiment has declined since the budget announcement on 30 October, with economic output contracting for two consecutive months for the first time since 2020. However, economists say it is too early to determine if this slowdown will significantly ease inflation.

"We don't think there is enough in the data to shift the MPC from its cautious, gradual tone," said Cathal Kennedy, an economist at RBC. He added that new forecasts at the Bank of England’s February meeting would play a critical role.

(With inputs from Reuters)

bank of englandwage growthinterest rateuk inflation

Related News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption probe
News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption probe

Man convicted of murder in UK shifted to Surat jail
News

Man convicted of murder in UK shifted to Surat jail

Adani Group
Business

Bangladesh seeks renegotiation of Adani Power deal: Report

More For You

Bank-of-England-Getty

A general view of the Bank of England on December 19, 2024 in London. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Bank of England maintains interest rate amid inflation rise

THE BANK OF ENGLAND (BoE) on Thursday kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.75 per cent, opting not to follow the US Federal Reserve's recent rate cut, as inflation in the UK sees an uptick.

"We've held interest rates today following the two cuts since the summer," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer woos Indian business leaders in Downing Street summit​

Keir Starmer hosts an Indian Investor Roundtable alongside Jonathan Reynolds in 10 Downing Street.

Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Starmer woos Indian business leaders in Downing Street summit​


PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer hosted a delegation of 13 Indian companies at 10 Downing Street in London on what the British government described as a “curated visit” to enhance the bilateral partnership and boost investment flows.

The visit on Wednesday (18) follows Starmer’s meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last month, when the leaders committed to take forward an “ambitious” UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with collaboration opportunities on economic growth, security and defence, technology, climate, health, and education.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tej Lalvani receives £15m dividend from Vitabiotics

Tej Lalvani

©Edward Lloyd/Alpha Press

Tej Lalvani receives £15m dividend from Vitabiotics

VITABIOTICS , one of Britain’s leading health supplement companies, has rewarded its owner with a £15 million dividend in 2023, marking a 50 per cent increase over the previous year.

This decision follows a strong financial performance last year, with profits rising 9.5 per cent to £55.2m and sales climbing to £196.5m, according to newly released accounts.

Keep ReadingShow less
India-Sri-Lanka-Reuters
Sri Lanka's president Anura Kumara Dissanayake and India's prime minister Narendra Modi shake hands ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters

India to supply LNG to Sri Lanka for five years

INDIA plans to supply liquefied natural gas to Sri Lanka’s power plants and will work on connecting the power grids of the two countries as well as lay a petroleum pipeline between the neighbours, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (16).

Modi was speaking at a joint press briefing with Sri Lanka’s president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in New Delhi.

Keep ReadingShow less
Walmart removes Lord Ganesha-themed underwear after Hindu outcry

A Walmart cart sits outside a Supercenter in Miami, Florida.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walmart removes Lord Ganesha-themed underwear after Hindu outcry

WALMART has withdrawn a range of underwear featuring images of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha after protests from the Hindu community, led by Rajan Zed, a Reno-based activist and interfaith leader. The move followed backlash over the inappropriate use of sacred religious imagery.

Rajan Zed sent a formal request to Walmart, urging the company to remove the offending items from its website. These included boxers, briefs, panties, and thongs bearing Ganesha’s image. Zed called the use of the deity’s image on intimate clothing disrespectful, stating, “Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications