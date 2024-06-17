T20 WC: Bangladesh into Super Eight, Pakistan, Sri Lanka bow out

Bangladesh finished second in Group D behind South Africa and will join Afghanistan, India, and Australia in Group 1 of the Super Eights.

Bangladesh bowlers delivered a match-winning performance, bowling out Nepal for just 85 runs in pursuit of a 107-run target. (Photo: X/@BCBtigers)

By: Vivek Mishra

Bangladesh advanced to the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup with a 21-run victory over Nepal, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka both secured wins in their final group matches, but failed to progress further.

Bangladesh struggled with the bat on a tricky surface at Arnos Vale, making 106 all out in 19.3 overs. Their bowlers, however, delivered a match-winning performance. Pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s devastating spell of 4-7 reduced Nepal to 26-5. Mustafizur Rahman’s 3-7, including a wicket maiden in the penultimate over, secured the victory as Nepal was bowled out for 85 in 19.2 overs.

“We’re happy with our bowling performance and hope to improve our batting in the next round,” said Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. “Tanzim ripped through the top order, and our varied bowling attack supported him well. In this format, the bowling unit is very important, and I hope they will continue their form.”

Tanzim’s pace and bounce were too much for Nepal’s top order. He took two wickets in his second over, dismissing Kushal Bhurtel with a full toss and Anil Sah for a duck. Nepal’s skipper Rohit Paudel was caught by Rishad Hossain, while Aasif Sheikh, who made 17 off 14 balls, was caught by Shakib Al Hasan off Mustafizur. After Tanzim removed Sundeep Jora, Nepal were in trouble at 26-6. A 52-run partnership between Dipendra Singh Airee (25) and Kushal Malla (27) provided some resistance, but Mustafizur’s slower ball deceived Malla, and Shanto caught him. With 22 needed off the final two overs, Mustafizur’s wicket maiden ended Nepal’s hopes.

In the final Group D match, an eliminated Sri Lankan team overwhelmed the Netherlands by 83 runs at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. Opener Kusal Mendis and middle-order batsman Charith Asalanka both scored 46, setting the pace for Sri Lanka’s total of 201 for six, the first 200-plus total at this ground in a T20 International. The Netherlands were dismissed for 118 in 16.4 overs, with Sri Lanka’s varied attack led by pacer Nuwan Thushara’s 3-24.

“The conditions here were far better than in the USA,” said Asalanka, who received the ‘Man of the Match’ award. “I enjoy my finishing role, and this performance was a good end to the tournament for us.”

An opening stand of 45 inside five overs set the Netherlands on course, but they struggled after Nuwan Thushara removed Max O’Dowd. At 69-4 after nine overs, the news of Bangladesh’s victory over Nepal deflated the Dutch team. Captain Scott Edwards and opener Michael Levitt top-scored with 31 each, but Sri Lanka’s attack proved too strong.

“We were too slow to react to conditions, and that’s something we need to improve,” said Dutch skipper Edwards. “We gave ourselves chances but were slightly off our game in key moments.”

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga praised his team’s performance. “After losing our first two games, this win is very healthy for us. Our problem was losing too many wickets early, but this time we started well and had success.”

Pakistan ended their disappointing tournament with a three-wicket win over Ireland. Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets and hit two sixes to secure the victory at Central Broward Stadium. Ireland made 106-9, with Gareth Delany scoring 31 off 19 balls. Pakistan wobbled at 62-6, but captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 32 off 34 balls steadied the innings and secured the win with seven balls to spare.

“We need to review our performance and come back stronger,” said Babar Azam. “We have a good bunch of players, and we need to see where we lacked and improve.”

Ireland’s top order was ripped apart by Afridi’s 3-22, and Mohammad Amir picked up two wickets, reducing Ireland to 32-6. Delany’s resistance ended when he was caught by Shabad Khan off Imad Wasim. Ireland’s lower order added valuable runs, but their total of 106 was not enough. McCarthy’s 3-15 gave Ireland some hope, but Babar Azam and Abbas Afridi’s 33-run partnership and Shaheen Afridi’s late hitting secured Pakistan’s win.

Bangladesh’s win ensured their progression to the Super Eight, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan, despite their victories, were eliminated from the tournament.

