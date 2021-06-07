Bangladesh shifts 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char

Rohingya refugees are seen on Bangladesh Navy ships as they are relocated to the controversial flood-prone island Bhashan Char in the Bay of Bengal, in Chittagong on December 29, 2020. (Photo by REHMAN ASAD / AFP) (Photo by REHMAN ASAD/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

ANOTHER 80,000 Rohingya refugees will be shifted to Bhashan Char from camps in Cox’s Bazar, the Bangladesh government announced on Sunday (6).

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus extended the government’s plea to the international community seeking more help to facilitate the transfer of the refugees, Hasina’s deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

The meeting was attended by ambassadors and high commissioners of various countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, France, Canada, and the Netherlands.

The heads of delegations of the European Union and the UNHCR also attended.

Previously, 18,000 Rohingyas were shifted to Bhasan Char from camps in Cox’s Bazar in multiple phases.