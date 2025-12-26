Skip to content
Hasina accuses Yunus government of atrocities against non-Muslims in Bangladesh

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents targeting minority communities following the ouster of Hasina’s government in August last year.

Sheikh Hasina

Hasina accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people from all religions and communities to practise their faiths. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern Eye Dec 26, 2025
BANGLADESH’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of perpetrating “unspeakable atrocities” against non-Muslims in the country.

In a message issued on the occasion of Christmas, the 78-year-old Awami League leader said the current ruling group, which she alleged has seized power illegally, was setting “horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death”, an apparent reference to the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh last week.

Hasina accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people from all religions and communities to practise their faiths.

“In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer,” she said.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents targeting minority communities following the ouster of Hasina’s government in August last year. Last week, a 25-year-old Hindu worker was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city.

On Monday, minority groups in Bangladesh held a protest in Dhaka over what they said was the interim government’s failure to prevent the persecution of minorities.

Hasina said she hoped Christmas would further strengthen harmony and goodwill between Christians and followers of other religions in Bangladesh.

“On this festive occasion of Christmas, I wish all Christian brothers and sisters happiness, peace, and prosperity,” she said.

“May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever,” she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Bangladesh

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists set on fire an effigy with Bangladesh's national flag during a protest in Amritsar on December 24, 2025 held to condemn the killing of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das. (Photo: Getty Images)

Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh, government says attack not communal

A HINDU man was lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, media reports said on Thursday, days after another man from the minority community was killed in a similar incident.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Rajbari town’s Pangsha upazila, The Daily Star newspaper quoted police as saying.

Keep Reading Show less
