Bangladesh probes Sheikh Hasina, family over £3.97 bn graft allegations

Sheikh-Hasina-Getty

The probe targets Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 24, 2024
BANGLADESH has initiated a corruption investigation into allegations of a £3.97 billion embezzlement linked to the Russian-funded Rooppur nuclear power plant.

The probe targets Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq, a British MP and government minister, the country’s anti-corruption commission announced on Monday.

The investigation follows a writ filed in the high court by Bobby Hajjaj, chairman of the Nationalist Democratic Movement party, who called for an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation. Speaking to AFP, Hajjaj said, "We seek justice through our court."

The £10.04 bn Rooppur plant, Bangladesh’s first nuclear power facility, is backed by Moscow through a 90 per cent loan. The anti-corruption commission stated on Monday that it is examining claims of £3.97 bn being embezzled by Hasina and her family through offshore accounts in Malaysia.

The inquiry will also investigate "questionable procurement practices" and allegations of kickbacks, mismanagement, and money laundering in the plant's construction.

"The claims of kickbacks, mismanagement, money laundering, and potential abuse of power raise significant concerns about the integrity of the project and the use of public funds," the commission said in its statement.

Further allegations involve theft from a government scheme aimed at building homes for the homeless.

Hasina, 77, fled Bangladesh on 5 August, reportedly escaping by helicopter to India, a move that sparked public outrage among Bangladeshis demanding her trial for alleged "mass murder."

Tulip Siddiq has denied any involvement in the allegations, according to a statement issued by the British prime minister's office.
Sajeeb Wazed Joy, reportedly based in the United States, was also unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from AFP)

