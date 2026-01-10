Skip to content
Tarique Rahman appointed BNP chairman after Khaleda Zia's death

Jan 10, 2026
TARIQUE RAHMAN has been appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), days after the death of his mother and party chairperson Khaleda Zia following a prolonged illness.

The BNP Standing Committee approved Rahman’s appointment at a meeting on Friday. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the decision to the media after the meeting, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet event on Saturday, Rahman said there is “no reason” for the country to return to the political situation that existed before the toppling of the Awami League regime on August 5, 2024, news portal bdnews24.com reported.

“We don't want to go back to pre-August 5 days. There's no reason for us to do that,” Tarique said.

In a post on social media platform X, the BNP said Rahman has assumed office as chairman of the party.

“Following the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, the position of party Chairman became vacant. In line with the BNP constitution, a meeting of the National Standing Committee was held,” the party said.

“At the meeting, Mr. Tarique Rahman was unanimously appointed to the vacant post and formally given responsibility as the Chairman of the BNP,” it added.

Rahman returned to Bangladesh on December 25 after 17 years of self-exile in London. He was appointed chairman after the post fell vacant following the death of party chairperson and his mother, Khaleda Zia.

The three-time Bangladesh prime minister and BNP leader died on December 30 after a prolonged illness.

Rahman, 60, has emerged as a contender for the post of prime minister in the upcoming polls.

In 2002, Rahman was appointed the BNP’s senior joint secretary general and became senior vice chairman in 2009. In 2018, when Zia was imprisoned, Rahman was appointed acting chairperson of the party.

The BNP has emerged as a frontrunner to form the next government in the February polls, as former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has been barred from contesting the election.

(With inputs from agencies)

