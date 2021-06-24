Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 392,014
Total Cases 30,082,778
Today's Fatalities  978
Today's Cases 54,319
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 392,014
Total Cases 30,082,778
Today's Fatalities  978
Today's Cases 54,319

Business

Bangladesh needs private sector reforms to boost growth, says report

People work in a garment factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

BANGLADESH needs a set of new reforms to strengthen and modernise its private sector and boost economic growth, according to a recent report.

The new reforms should aim at achieving export-led growth along with job creation, said the Bangladesh Country Private Sector Diagnostic (CPSD) report, prepared by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank.

The country has been one of the biggest development success stories in recent decades.

It should now focus on transforming into an upper middle-income country over the next decade, the report said.

“Bangladesh had a positive GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate last year despite the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and it was the only country in South Asia which did not experience a recession,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted Salman F Rahman, Private Sector Industry and Investment adviser to the prime minister.

“The CPSD recommendations are well aligned with the priorities of the government’s Eighth Five Year plan for setting a trajectory towards a prosperous Bangladesh by 2041,” he said.

As the country is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, finding new sources of income and growth will be an urgent priority, said IFC vice president for Asia and Pacific, Alfonso Garcia Mora.

“The private sector, which already accounts for more than 70 per cent of all investment in Bangladesh, supported by a strong financial sector, will need to play an important role in spurring the recovery so the country can grow, export and create quality jobs,” Garcia said.

Successful development of the ready-made garment (RMG) sector, strong inflow of remittances and prudent government policy choices contributed to Bangladesh’s economic growth even during the pandemic, the CPSD report stated.

The RMG sector alone created more than 4 million jobs in the country, it said.

Key areas for the country’s reform agenda include creation of a favorable trade and investment environment for investors and expansion of the financial sector, it added.

Transport and logistics, energy, financial services, light manufacturing, agribusiness, healthcare and pharmaceuticals sectors have the strongest potential for private investment that could play a vital role in boosting economic growth, the report said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
ADB grants £675 million to Bangladesh for Covid vaccine purchase
Business
US health regulator approves Cipla’s inhalation solution
INDIA
India’s Tata Group founder emerges as world’s biggest philanthropist
Business
GFG, Credit Suisse reaches standstill agreement over Australian businesses
HEADLINE STORY
Nirav Modi loses first stage of appeal against extradition to India
UK
Labour wants government to protect Morrisons in potential takeover
Business
Morgan Stanley to bar entry of unvaccinated employees, clients
Business
India to host 9th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable 2022
Business
Norwegian fund KLP divests from Adani Ports over ‘Myanmar military links’
Business
Airtel, Tata Group join hands to implement 5G network solution in India
Business
Pakistan’s Board of Investment avoids investing funds, suffers £967,885 loss
Business
Air India has time till mid-July to counter Cairn Energy lawsuit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Predatory’ man jailed for raping woman he met on Shaadi.com
Kohli calls for World Test final to be played over…
London Vaccine Summit aims to speed up Covid-19 vaccine uptake
Why ‘coconut’ slurs can break race hate laws
Over two million people in England may have had long…
Bangladesh needs private sector reforms to boost growth, says report