Bangladesh mourns as toll from jet crash at school hits 27

The Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft crashed on Monday just after pupils had been let out of class. The jet struck the school building, killing students and two others.

Dhaka crash

People crowd a street as firefighting trucks remain on standby outside a school where an Air Force training jet crashed in Dhaka on July 21, 2025.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 22, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
FAMILIES and teachers gathered at Milestone School and College in Bangladesh on Tuesday, a day after a training fighter jet crashed into the campus, killing 27 people, including 25 children, in the country's deadliest aviation incident in decades.

"So far, 27 people have died. Among them, 25 are children and one is a pilot," said Sayedur Rahman from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. He was updating an earlier toll of 20.

"Seventy-eight people are being treated in different hospitals," Rahman added. He is the special assistant to the ministry's chief adviser.

The military, which is investigating the crash, said more than 170 people were injured.

School remains shut after crash

Classes were cancelled on Tuesday. The school, usually full of activity, remained quiet.

"Along with the children, the school has lost its life," said Shahadat Hossain, a teacher whose son narrowly escaped the crash.

"There are two swings in front of the affected building. During lunch breaks and after school, children play there. Even yesterday, around the time the plane crashed, students were on those swings," he told AFP.

Milestone School and College has around 7,000 students. Abul Bashar, whose sixth-grade son attends the school, said his son’s best friend was among those killed.

"He came out just two or three minutes before the accident occurred," Bashar said.

"He couldn't sleep through the night and forced me to bring him to school this morning," he added. His son stood silently next to him.

Ongoing recovery and investigation

School staff have begun collecting students' belongings, including bags, shoes and identity cards, from the crash site.

Pahn Chakma, a senior police officer, said the armed forces are still searching the area.

"They will hand over the place to the police later, and we will then collect evidence, including any human remains or belongings of students and others," said Chakma.

Air Force personnel said the jet’s remnants were removed on Monday night, but they continue to search for more evidence.

"I don't know how long it will take to return to normalcy, to relieve the children from this trauma," said teacher Hossain.

On Monday night, the school held prayers at the campus.

National mourning declared

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed "deep grief and sorrow" over the incident and declared a day of national mourning.

"The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable," Yunus said.

"This is a moment of profound pain for the nation."

The military said the pilot, flight lieutenant Towkir Islam, was on a routine training flight and "reportedly encountered a mechanical failure".

He attempted to steer the jet away from populated areas but, "despite his best efforts", the aircraft crashed into the two-storey school building, the military said on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

