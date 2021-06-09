Bangladesh, Japan discusses Covid-19 and Rohingya crisis

By: SwatiRana

BANGLADESH has urged Japan to use its influence to convince Myanmar for the “safe and dignified” return of Rohingya refugees.

During a call with Japanese ambassador Ito Naoki on Tuesday (8), state minister for foreign affairs, Shahriar Alam, said if 1.1 million Rohingyas were denied the opportunity to return to their ancestral homes in the Rakhaine state of Myanmar, it could have ramifications for regional and international security and stability.

He also urged Japan to use its influence to persuade Myanmar and the international community to create a “conducive environment” in Myanmar for the return of the Rohingyas.

The ambassador reiterated Japan’s commitment to continued support for the repatriation of the refugees.

They also discussed bilateral relations, a foreign ministry statement said.

Alam said the Covid-19 pandemic posed an “unprecedented and challenging time” for everyone and thanked Japan for its coronavirus-related assistance.