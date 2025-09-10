Bangladesh Hindu Association UK marks 25 years with London event

THE BANGLADESH Hindu Association UK marked its 25th founding anniversary with a silver jubilee programme on Saturday, August 30, at the Ravidassia Community Centre in Manor Park, East London.
Members from Birmingham, Bradford, Loughborough, Portsmouth, Hull, Sheffield, Leeds and Coventry attended the event.
President Proshanta Purokayastha BEM presided and general secretary Sujith Chowdhury conducted the programme, which began with recitations from the Sri Sri Bhagavad Gita, conch sounds and Rabindra Sangeet.
UK minister for works and pensions Sir Stephen Timms MP was chief guest and former MP Virendra Sharma was special guest. The president unveiled the anniversary magazine Roots with them.
Sir Stephen Timms MP said he was delighted to see the large turnout and praised “BHAUK's remarkable progress, social cohesion and consensus.” Referring to the youth presence, he said, “the new generation will continue the activities of BHA in the future.”
Virendra Sharma said, “it is the responsibility of the new generation to carry forward the exemplary success achieved by BHA UK over the last 25 years.” He added, “the consensus and collective efforts of the Hindu community will further strengthen the bonds of peace and harmony in the society.”
The event also included a financial report, a documentary on the organisation’s history, and an exhibition on Hindu genocide in the subcontinent.
A new committee was announced, awards were distributed, and cultural performances were staged.
President Proshanta Purokayastha thanked members for their support over 25 years.