Bangladesh gripped by unrest after death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi

Highlights

July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi dies in Singapore hospital after being shot in Dhaka.

Stone-hurling attack on Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram.

Protesters vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic home and newspaper offices across Bangladesh.

Tension gripped Bangladesh on Friday following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which triggered widespread protests, violence and vandalism across the country.

Hadi, a candidate in the scheduled February (12) general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

He was shot in the head last week by masked gunmen as he launched his election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, vowing to bring those involved in the "brutal murder to justice quickly." "No leniency will be shown" to the killers, Yunus said, declaring Saturday a day of state mourning.

Protests and violence

The announcement sparked violent protests overnight, with demonstrators attacking the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram at 1:30am with bricks and stones.

Police responded with tear gas and baton charges, dispersing the crowd and detaining 12 protesters.

Protesters also vandalised 32 Dhanmandi, the home of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which had already been largely demolished in February.

The historic site, regarded as the centre point of Bangladesh's pre-independence struggle, was attacked with hammers.

Supporters of the National Citizen Party, an offshoot of Students Against Discrimination that led last year's July Uprising, chanted anti-India slogans and alleged that Hadi's assailants had fled to India.

"The interim government, until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed," said NCP leader Sarjis Alm.

Additional violence saw protesters attack newspaper offices including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star at Karwan Bazar, vandalising several floors and igniting fires. An Awami League party office in Rajshahi was also demolished.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party strongly condemned the vandalism, saying the Yunus-led interim government must shoulder responsibility.

Yunus appealed for calm, stating: "I sincerely call upon all citizens—keep your patience and restraint." Special prayers for Hadi's soul will be organised in mosques across the country following Friday prayers.