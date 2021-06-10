Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896

Business

Bangladesh economy to grow 5.1 per cent in 2021-22, says World Bank

iStock image

By: ShilpaSharma

THE World Bank has forecast a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 5.1 per cent for Bangladesh in the fiscal year 2021-22.

In its latest report on the ‘Global Economic Prospects’, the global lender noted that Bangladesh’s economy grew at 3.6 per cent in the current financial year.

Private consumption, the main driver of growth, is supported in the country by normalising activity, moderate inflation, and rise in ready-made garment exports, the report said.

However, it also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic could pose a challenge for economic recovery in Bangladesh and the entire South Asian region.

According to the report, outlook for the South Asian region remains highly uncertain as recovery is in early stage and the pandemic continues to spread.

Recovery has been faster than expected with activity in most sectors overtaking pre-pandemic levels, but low level of vaccination in South Asian region including Bangladesh remains a concern.

“Although nearly all countries in the region have begun vaccinations, progress has been slow, and the region’s largest economies—Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan—have vaccinated only a small fraction of their populations,” the World Bank report said.

One of the most challenging legacies of the pandemic in South Asia will be its impact on poverty, it said.

“The region is expected to see tens of millions more extreme poor—living below  $1.90 (£1.34) per day—by the end of this year,” the report said.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India’s tax council to decide on rate cut for Covid essentials on June 12
Business
Chinese firms free to pick listing locations, must obey laws, says regulator
Business
Auto retail sales drop 55 per cent in May as Covid hits registration
Business
Lord Paul to set up steel pipe mill in Texas
Business
GFG Alliance initiates legal action to stop takeover of subsidiary by creditors
Business
Apple’s ‘private relay’ privacy feature not available in China
Business
US Senate approves technology bill to counter China
Business
Dominica high court adjourns Choksi’s bail plea till June 11
Business
More Covid restrictions could turn future bleak, says Caffe Nero
Business
Indian banks offer higher interest rates to encourage Covid-19 vaccination
Business
India joins UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term
Business
Dominica prime minister says court will decide future action on Choksi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sri Lanka to receive 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine…
Sri Lanka reports UK variant of Covid-19 cases
25 students faint in Pakistan due to heatwave
Root wants England to move forward in positive way after…
24 air passengers quarantined in Pakistan after trained dogs identify…
Bangladesh economy to grow 5.1 per cent in 2021-22, says…