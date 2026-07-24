Bain Capital to acquire UK's largest vitamin maker Vitabiotics

Bain Capital has agreed to acquire Vitabiotics, the UK's largest vitamin company.

The business will continue operating from the UK with no immediate changes to day-to-day operations.

The investment will focus on international expansion, digital capabilities and new product development.

Bain Capital has agreed to acquire Vitabiotics, the UK's largest vitamin company, marking the end of more than five decades of family ownership and setting the stage for the health supplements maker's next phase of international expansion.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes Vitabiotics' UK business and the wider VB Group, including Meyer Organics in India and the company's operations across Africa, including VB Egypt. The transaction is expected to strengthen Vitabiotics' presence in fast-growing health and wellness markets while keeping the UK at the centre of its operations.

The company said there would be no immediate changes to day-to-day operations following the acquisition. Its UK business will continue to lead brand development, research and product innovation while Bain Capital supports investment in areas such as digital technology, e-commerce, international distribution, supply chain resilience and product development.

A British brand looks beyond its home market

Founded in 1971 by Professor Kartar Lalvani OBE, Vitabiotics has grown into one of the UK's best-known vitamins, minerals and supplements businesses. Its portfolio includes household brands such as Pregnacare, Perfectil, Wellman, Wellwoman, Osteocare and the Ultra range.

The company has also built operations outside the UK, with businesses spanning India, China, Egypt and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

The investment will be led by Bain Capital's Asia Private Equity team, reflecting Vitabiotics' growing international footprint. Bain Capital said it plans to use its presence in markets such as India, together with its healthcare and consumer sector expertise, to support the company's long-term growth strategy.

Tej Lalvani, group chief executive of Vitabiotics, said the partnership would help accelerate the company's international expansion while allowing it to continue focusing on science-led innovation and product quality, as stated in the company's announcement.

Following completion of the transaction, founder Professor Kartar Lalvani will become Chairman Emeritus, recognising his contribution to building the business over the past 55 years.

Growing demand fuels investor interest

The acquisition comes as demand for vitamins, nutritional supplements and preventive healthcare products continues to rise globally, attracting increasing interest from private equity investors.

Bain Capital said it sees opportunities to expand Vitabiotics' presence across key international markets, particularly India, China, the Middle East and North Africa, while strengthening its global distribution network and digital capabilities.

Pawan Singh, a partner at Bain Capital, said Vitabiotics combines strong brand recognition with scientific credibility and an established presence across several international markets, making it well positioned for further growth, as stated in the company's announcement.

Rishi Mandawat, also a partner at Bain Capital, said the firm plans to support further investment in innovation, e-commerce, international distribution and operational capabilities as the company expands globally, as stated in the company's announcement.

The transaction brings one of Britain's best-known consumer health brands under private equity ownership, with the focus now shifting to how the company builds on its domestic leadership while expanding its international footprint.