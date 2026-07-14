Bahrain Shines as Gateway to GCC: British Asian Leaders Gather at Peninsula London for Exclusive EDB Roundtable

A high-level delegation from the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), led by H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, joined leading British Asian entrepreneurs, investors and members of the House of Lords at The Peninsula London on Wednesday 8 July.

Hosted by Asian Media Group in partnership with Bahrain EDB, the invitation-only breakfast roundtable brought together around 45 senior figures from pharmaceuticals, financial services, real estate, healthcare, technology, manufacturing and wellness.

Among those attending were Lord Tariq Ahmad, Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Lord Krish Raval, and prominent business leaders from Cipla, Waymade, Tech Mahindra, MCR Property Group and several other successful British Asian enterprises.

Opening the event, Kalpesh Solanki of Asian Media Group welcomed guests and emphasised the importance of building stronger commercial bridges between the UK’s Asian business community and the Gulf.

In a keynote address, Her Excellency Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, acknowledged recent regional tensions but delivered a message of stability and resilience.

“The reality is we’ve not lost a single investment,” she told the audience. “People see it for what it is: a temporary situation that has not compromised the sectors we work on.”

During the Q&A session, several business leaders challenged Bahrain officials on practical issues including banking, talent acquisition, healthcare, property investment and market access. AMG

Her Excellency outlined Bahrain’s economic transformation, noting that oil and gas now account for just 14.2 per cent of GDP, with financial services and manufacturing leading the way. She highlighted the Kingdom’s long-term diversification strategy and its emergence as an investment destination.

Bahrain EDB highlighted a number of priority sectors where it is actively seeking international investment, including financial services, wealth management, family offices, manufacturing, technology, AI, logistics, tourism, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education and data centres.

Bahrain is positioning itself as the Gulf's "hidden gem", offering investors access to the wider GCC through a business-friendly, highly accessible and cost-effective environment. Several speakers highlighted the Kingdom's combination of lower operating costs, strategic location, investor-friendly regulation and direct access to decision-makers as key differentiators from larger regional markets.

Delegates were briefed on Bahrain’s investor proposition, including 100 per cent foreign ownership in most sectors, near-instant company registration, fully digitised government services, living costs around 68 per cent more cost-effective than regional peers, and zero income, wealth and capital gains tax for most businesses.

Officials repeatedly emphasised Bahrain's agility and accessibility, contrasting it with larger regional markets. Delegates heard that company registration can be completed in minutes, while applications for Bahrain's Golden Residency programme are typically processed within five days. Investors were also told they could expect direct access to ministers, regulators and decision-makers, often within hours rather than months.

Particular interest was shown in the Golden License, a fast-track approval system for major investments, the Golden Residency Programme, which offers permanent residency to investors and their families, and workforce incentives through the Labour Fund, Tamkeen, including salary subsidies and full training support for Bahraini employees.

During the Q&A session, several business leaders challenged Bahrain officials on practical issues including banking, talent acquisition, healthcare, property investment and market access.

One recurring theme was the speed of doing business. Bahrain EDB officials stressed that investors benefit from direct access to decision-makers and a highly responsive regulatory environment, with company registration, licensing and residency applications often processed significantly faster than in larger markets.

Questions from pharmaceutical, education and property sector leaders highlighted growing interest in Bahrain's role as a gateway to the wider GCC. Officials argued that the Kingdom's combination of lower operating costs, strategic location, skilled workforce and access to regional markets made it particularly attractive for businesses looking to establish a Gulf presence.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, a non-executive director of Asian Media Group and former UK minister, described Bahrain as a “hidden gem”, praising its ease of doing business, accessibility to senior decision-makers, competitive operating costs and strategic position as a gateway to GCC markets. He also highlighted the deep historical relationship between Britain and Bahrain and said the Kingdom was well placed to benefit from the opportunities arising from the recently concluded GCC–UK Free Trade Agreement.

Several attendees expressed strong interest in visiting Bahrain as part of organised delegations in the coming months.

The event reinforced a clear message: despite global uncertainties, Bahrain remains firmly open for business and is actively courting British Asian entrepreneurs as long-term strategic partners.

Asian Media Group is now establishing a dedicated facilitation hub to support British Asian businesses interested in exploring opportunities in Bahrain.

Eastern Eye will continue to track this partnership between the UK’s Asian business community and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bahrain at a Glance