Bad Daughter by Sangeeta Pillai is a defiant rejection of the ‘good Indian girl’ myth

Bad Daughter by Sangeeta Pillai is not just a memoir; it's a declaration of war against cultural conformity and a powerful roadmap for reclaiming one's authentic self. The title, a label often hurled at Pillai for daring to defy the rigid expectations placed on "good Indian girls" (Bad Betis), is proudly worn as a badge of honour. This raw and unflinching feminist memoir charts the author's incredible journey from a harrowing, poverty-stricken childhood in a Mumbai slum to becoming a celebrated global voice for South Asian women's issues in London.
Pillai grew up amidst the stark realities of domestic violence -a violent, alcoholic father and her mother who was later brutally murdered yet she refused to let these traumas extinguish the "fire in her belly." Her early life became an active battle against patriarchy, a fierce determination to reject the script laid out for her: arranged marriage, silence, and submission. She fought for her education, forged a path to financial independence, and eventually emigrated, carving out a new, successful life for herself, founding the award-winning Masala Podcast and the feminist platform Soul Sutras.
The book's emotional core, however, lies not in her success, but in her honest confrontation with the debilitating trauma that all her external achievements couldn't outrun. Pillai bravely details her mental health crisis and the intensive, multi-faceted healing journey she undertakes. The narrative takes a profound, spiritual turn as she returns to her roots in Kerala, India, finding a deep and transformative connection with the region's ancient, goddess-cantered traditions. This journey shows that true healing is not about running away, but about finding a way back home to oneself.
Ultimately, Bad Daughter is an inspirational work. Pillai’s writing is brutally honest yet infused with grace, turning personal pain into collective power. It's an essential read for every woman who has ever felt "too much" or who is ready to unlearn a lifetime of conditioning. This memoir serves as a courageous reminder that embracing the "Bad Daughter" energy, that potent, unafraid part of oneself is the only way to build the life you truly want. Highly recommended for its resilience, spiritual depth, and feminist message.