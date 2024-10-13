Indian politician Baba Siddiqui shot dead in Mumbai

Siddiqui, a former Maharashtra state minister, was shot multiple times in the chest outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai.

Baba Siddiqui (middle) was also known for his close ties with Bollywood stars and for hosting grand events. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A SENIOR politician, Baba Siddiqui, was shot dead in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, on Saturday, weeks ahead of key state elections.

The 66-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was taken to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, and police are searching for a third attacker.

The suspects claimed to be part of a gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious crime figure currently in jail.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that one of the alleged shooters is from Uttar Pradesh, and the other is from Haryana state.

Siddiqui, a prominent Muslim leader in Mumbai, had previously represented the Bandra (West) seat in the Maharashtra assembly three times.

He was also known for his close ties with Bollywood stars and for hosting grand events.

The shooting comes just weeks after Siddiqui’s security was upgraded following death threats.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar expressed his shock, calling the incident a “cowardly attack” and promising a thorough investigation.

“Strict action will be taken against the attackers, and the mastermind behind this incident will be traced,” Pawar said in a statement.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, visited Lilavati Hospital after the incident. Several political leaders condemned the attack, with NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar criticising the state’s handling of law and order, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray called the murder “shocking.”

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan also expressed their grief, with Chavan recalling his time working alongside Siddiqui in the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies)