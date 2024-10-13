  • Sunday, October 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Indian politician Baba Siddiqui shot dead in Mumbai

Siddiqui, a former Maharashtra state minister, was shot multiple times in the chest outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai.

Baba Siddiqui (middle) was also known for his close ties with Bollywood stars and for hosting grand events. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A SENIOR politician, Baba Siddiqui, was shot dead in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, on Saturday, weeks ahead of key state elections.

Siddiqui, a former Maharashtra state minister, was shot multiple times in the chest outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai.

The 66-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was taken to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, and police are searching for a third attacker.

The suspects claimed to be part of a gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious crime figure currently in jail.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that one of the alleged shooters is from Uttar Pradesh, and the other is from Haryana state.

Siddiqui, a prominent Muslim leader in Mumbai, had previously represented the Bandra (West) seat in the Maharashtra assembly three times.

He was also known for his close ties with Bollywood stars and for hosting grand events.

The shooting comes just weeks after Siddiqui’s security was upgraded following death threats.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar expressed his shock, calling the incident a “cowardly attack” and promising a thorough investigation.

“Strict action will be taken against the attackers, and the mastermind behind this incident will be traced,” Pawar said in a statement.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, visited Lilavati Hospital after the incident. Several political leaders condemned the attack, with NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar criticising the state’s handling of law and order, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray called the murder “shocking.”

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan also expressed their grief, with Chavan recalling his time working alongside Siddiqui in the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Stories
News

Prayer meeting held in Harrow for Ratan Tata
News

Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69
News

Boris Johnson praises Modi’s ‘astral energy’ in memoir
UK

Majority support legalising assisted dying, poll reveals
News

DP World pauses £1bn investment in a blow to government
US

Obama lashes out at “crazy” Trump in first rally for Harris
News

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds pays tribute to Ratan Tata
UK

‘Sharp rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims’
News

India and Nigeria lead work-related migration to the UK
US

Trump claims India imposes highest tariffs; vows to reciprocate
News

Seema Malhotra takes on additional charge as equalities under secretary
News

Pharmacy leaders celebrated for innovation at prestigious Pharmacy Business Awards 2024
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Baba Siddiqui Indian politician Baba Siddiqui shot dead in Mumbai
Pockit Pockit acquires Monese to enhance services for unbanked population
Prayer in Harrow for Ratan Tata Prayer meeting held in Harrow for Ratan Tata
Sanju Samson Samson’s century leads India to record T20 total and series…
Alex Salmond Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69
Lost album from late music giant reaches great heights