Baaghi 3 stable at the box-office

Amid the coronavirus epidemic, Bollywood’s latest action extravaganza Baaghi 3 has maintained a good hold at the box-office as there has not been any glaring slump in its earnings. Starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles, the movie registered solid figures on Monday, crossing ₹ 50 crore mark within four days of its theatrical release.

On Monday, Baaghi 3 racked up ₹ 9.06 crore, as per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He took to Twitter and shared the latest collection of the film. “Baaghi 3 stands steady on Day 4. Single screens + plexes outside metros good… Should post strong numbers today (Holi), post 3 pm onwards… Fri ₹ 17.50 crore, Sat ₹ 16.03 crore, Sun ₹ 20.30 crore, Mon ₹ 9.06 crore. Total: ₹ 62.89 crore,” read his tweet.

While the movie witnessed the standard 50 per cent drop, the Ahmed Khan directorial still managed to earn well on its first Monday when compared to the opening day collection of the film. With box-office collections on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday standing at ₹ 17.50 crore, ₹ 16.03 crore, ₹ 20.30 crore and ₹ 9.06 crore respectively, the film has taken its grand total to ₹ 62.89 crore.

According to reports, Baaghi 3 has performed exceptionally well in the Gujarat/Saurashtra circuit. The film is expected to see a spike in its collections over the Holi holiday and even cross ₹ 75 crore on its fifth day.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the super successful action franchise Baaghi. The movie hit the marquee on 6th March 2020, and took a solid start at the domestic box-office. It is expected to join the coveted club of ₹ 100 crore soon.