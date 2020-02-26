Baaghi 3: Disha Patani’s first look from the song Do You Love Me unveiled

Disha Patani was the female lead in Baaghi 2 and Jacqueline Fernandez had featured in a song (Ek Do teen) in the movie. Now, in Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor is the female lead and Disha is all set to showcase us her amazing dance moves in a song in the film.

Disha will be seen in a song titled Do You Love Me and today, she took to Instagram to share her first look from the track. She posted, “Own the dance floor and get ready to move with some sass as another fire track is about to drop. #DoYouLoveMe out soon. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 @tigerjackieshroff @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @tanishk_bagchi @tseries.official @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson.”

The teaser of the song has also been released, and we have to say that Disha is looking super hot in it.

It was recently in Malang when we saw Disha’s amazing dance moves in the song Hui Malang, and now, it’s time for Do You Love Me. Also, it will be a treat to watch Tiger and Disha on the big screen together.

The trailer of Baaghi 3 has impressed one and all. The action in the trailer was simply outstanding. The makers have already released two songs of the film Dus Bahane and Bhankas. Both the songs are recreated versions of the old tracks and have received a great response.

Baaghi and Baaghi 2, both the films were super hit at the box office, so the expectations with Baaghi 3 are quite high. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated to release on 6th March 2020.