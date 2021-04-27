Ayushmann Khurrana: This pandemic has broken our hearts

Trending Now

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

A lot of celebs on social media are doing their best to help others during the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Today, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to inform everyone that he and his wife, Tahira have contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Ayushmann shared a statement that read, “We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support. People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more.”

“We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit. Tahira and Ayushmann.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Well, the Covid-19 cases in India have been growing rapidly and a lot of states have announced lockdown and night curfews.











