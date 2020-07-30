Avinash Mishra roped in to replace Ritvik Arora on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

If you are a diehard fan of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s superhit show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, here is an interesting piece of news you would not mind reading. According to reports, actor Ritvik Arora, who played the second lead on the show, has been shown the exit door because of his unprofessional behaviour.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Arora had demanded a huge pay hike for returning to Mumbai from his hometown and continue the shoot with the team. His unreasonable demand did not go down too well with producer Rajan Shahi who decided to replace the actor.

Rajan had said earlier, “A few weeks ago our supervising producer Vivek Jain called Ritvik. He said he could start shooting from July 1, but we should first speak to his father. That itself was unprofessional because he is the actor who has signed a contract with us. Yet, Vivek called his father who asked for a raise in his remuneration, almost double of what he was being paid, and also a minimum 25-day work guarantee. What was really wrong is the way he communicated it saying, ‘Don’t even think of calling back if you want to negotiate’. After this, Vivek reached out to Ritvik again, and even this time, he told us to speak to his father. When they were asked to send an e-mail on this, they started dilly-dallying. A few days later, Ritvik’s father started sending apology messages for laying down those conditions and tried to blame things on the COVID-19 situation. However, we have a record of all communication exchanged.”

If fresh reports are to be believed, Ritvik Arora has been replaced by actor Avinash Mishra on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Mishra, who was last seen in Yeh Teri Galliyan on ZEE TV, has even started shooting and will soon be seen on the show. His look is going to be a little different from that of Ritvik. While Ritvik sported a clean-shaven look, Avinash will be seen sporting a beard. Avinash and Ritvik both have green eyes and that is one of the reasons he was chosen for the show, according to reports.

Apart from Avinash Mishra, other actors who were in talks to replace Ritvik were Kinshuk Mahajan, Rohit Suchanti, and Rohit Purohit. However, the makers found Avinash suitable for the role after going through his look test and decided to get him on board to play Kunal Rajvansh.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Star Plus’ another hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.