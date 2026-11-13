'Avengers: Doomsday' reveals why Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom could be more terrifying than Thanos

Highlights

The Russo Brothers have revealed Doctor Doom's tragic backstory in Avengers: Doomsday.

Joe Russo says the villain has lost a child and is "profoundly damaged".

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has also confirmed that Robert Downey Jr is playing Victor Von Doom, not a Tony Stark variant.

Robert Downey Jr is preparing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but this time he will be on the opposite side of its superheroes.

The actor, best known for playing Tony Stark and Iron Man, will take on the role of Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. New details from directors Joe and Anthony Russo suggest that the villain will have a darker and more tragic characterisation than previous versions seen on screen.

The filmmakers have also explained how Doom differs from Thanos, the antagonist who threatened the universe in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Doctor Doom's tragic past revealed

Speaking to Empire, Joe Russo described Doom as a Gothic character with immense power and a connection to dark magic.

"He says, 'Hell answers to me,' and he's not kidding. He's a very powerful character with some very dark magic, and he's not above selling his soul to get what he wants," the director said.

However, Doom's frightening nature will also be rooted in personal tragedy.

"He's a father who's a victim of trauma. He has lost a child," Joe revealed.

He added that audiences would find the film scary because Doom is "so profoundly damaged".

The revelation suggests that the film will explore the personal experiences behind the villain's actions rather than presenting him simply as another powerful enemy for the Avengers.

How Doctor Doom is different from Thanos

Anthony Russo also explained why Doom should not be viewed as another version of Thanos.

"Doom is much more ego-driven than Thanos," he said.

"Thanos believed he was serving a greater good."

Unlike Thanos, who justified his actions through his own twisted understanding of balance, Doom's motivations are more closely connected to his ego and desire for power.

Downey also offered a glimpse of his approach to the role, describing the experience of playing a villain in the MCU as a major change from his time as Iron Man.

"Remember Michael Douglas at the end of Falling Down? He goes, 'I'm the bad guy?' I had that realisation a couple of days into shooting," the actor told Empire.

He added that once he embraced the role, it became a "glorious time".

"I like a bit of scorched earth," Downey teased, adding that audiences should expect his portrayal to go much further than they might anticipate.

Kevin Feige settles the Tony Stark variant theory

Downey's casting raised a major question among Marvel fans: could Doctor Doom actually be a variant of Tony Stark?

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has now ruled out that possibility.

"Is Steve Rogers a Johnny Storm variant?" he asked, referring to Chris Evans playing both Captain America and the Human Torch in different Marvel films.

Addressing speculation that Doom was simply a way to bring back another familiar character, Feige said: "The answer is no. He's Victor Von Doom."

The confirmation makes clear that Downey is taking on a separate Marvel character rather than returning as an alternate version of Iron Man.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday features an extensive cast, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.