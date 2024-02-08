  • Thursday, February 08, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Australian Senator takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

Varun Ghosh has become the first ever Australian senator to take the oath of office on Bhagavad Gita

Varun Ghosh

By: Pramod Thomas

VARUN GHOSH, a barrister of Indian descent, has become the first ever Australian senator to take the oath of office on the revered Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita.

Ghosh, 38, of the Labour Party on Tuesday (6) filled the party’s senate seat, which was left vacant after the retirement of Patrick Dodson last month due to health reasons.

Taking to X, Australian minister for foreign affairs and senator for South Australia Penny Wong said, “Welcome to Varun Ghosh, our newest senator from Western Australia. Senator Ghosh is the first ever Australian senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita.

“I have often said, when you’re the first at something, you’ve got to make sure you’re not the last. I know senator Ghosh will be a strong voice for his community and for West Australians. Wonderful to have you on the Labour senate team.”

According to a report in The Sunday Morning Herald newspaper, Ghosh joined the Labour party in Perth aged 17 after his parents moved from India in the 1980s and began working as doctors.

He is a barrister at Francis Burt Chambers and has worked in commercial and administrative law, as well as industrial relations and employment law.

Ghosh has an honours degree in law and arts from UWA where he also served on the Guild Council as chair and guild secretary. He also has a masters in law from Cambridge University in the UK.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Wide gender pension gap in UK: Study
News
Asian-origin waste plant boss fined for obstructing Environment Agency officers
UK
Cameron pledges to help Scot imprisoned in India
News
India chess player’s Instagram post sparks sexism discussion
News
Asians rally round King
News
Yunus faces fresh fraud charges in Bangladesh
News
Rohingya flee Malaysia detention centre after riot
News
Series of assaults on Indian students continue in US
News
Sunak stalled deal to resolve doctors’ strikes, report says
US
Trump’s failed immunity appeal may aid his delay strategy
News
Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship
News
Redevelopment will add 1,240 new homes in Harrow
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW