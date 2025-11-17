Skip to content
Ariana Grande Singapore premiere breach sees Australian jailed after judge says behaviour put the star at risk

Court remarks on a pattern of disruptions as the Australian faces a Singapore jail stint after grabbing the singer on the yellow carpet.

Ariana Grande Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande Singapore incident escalates as judge condemns intruder for risking her safety on the carpet

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 17, 2025
Highlights:

  • Nine days in jail for the man who grabbed Grande on the yellow carpet last week
  • Court said his pattern of stunts made the Ariana Grande Singapore incident more serious
  • Cynthia Erivo stepped in as security rushed the intruder away
  • Fans raised safety questions, some noting Grande’s past trauma
  • Cast continued the premiere minutes after the shock

The Ariana Grande Singapore incident turned sharply serious this week as a local court ordered a short Singapore jail term for Johnson Wen, the Australian who jumped a barricade and grabbed the singer at the Wicked: For Good premiere. It was a quick, chaotic moment on a packed yellow carpet, and you could see how fast the room froze.

Ariana Grande Singapore premiere


Why the Ariana Grande Singapore incident ended in jail time

Wen, 26, appeared in court via video on Monday. He faced the court on video in a plain white shirt, quiet as the charge was read. Prosecutors reminded the judge that he’d done this sort of thing before at major concerts and global events. He entered a guilty plea, but the judge said the pattern mattered. Wen has already served four days and will finish the rest this week.

How the moment unfolded on the carpet

The footage spread quickly. Wen leapt over the barrier, ran straight at Grande, grabbed and wrapped an arm around her. Cynthia Erivo reacted instantly, pulling Grande back as security hauled Wen off and brought him behind the barricade.

Grande looked shaken, and her co-stars circled her for a moment before the group slowly restarted the walk. The premiere did not pause for long, though; the cast kept moving down the carpet, though fans said the energy shifted.


Why Wen’s past stunts shaped this Ariana Grande Singapore incident

This was not Wen’s first stunt. His social media clips include stage breaches at The Weeknd, Katy Perry and The Chainsmokers. There were similar run-ins at the Paris Olympics and the Cricket World Cup.


The judge said the pattern made it likely he would try something similar again, calling him “attention-seeking” and unconcerned about others. Singapore’s courts often take a firm view on anything that threatens the city’s reputation for safety, and the nine-day sentence reflects that stance.


What comes next for the film and for Grande

Grande has not commented, which is not unusual for her. Friends and co-stars have spoken instead. Marissa Bode posted a sharp video calling out “fans” who ignore boundaries and make others feel unsafe.

Reaction has not eased. Many pointed out that Grande has lived through real danger before. The Manchester attack in 2017 still shadows her public outings, something she has spoken about more than once. The film opens on 21 November, with Grande reprising her Oscar-nominated turn as Glinda.

