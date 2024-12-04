Australia look to bounce back against India in day-night Test

Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test at the venue and famously bowled India out for 36 during their last series here in 2020-21.

Australia suffered a 295-run loss in Perth, leading to widespread criticism of their performance. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

AFTER a heavy defeat in the first Test in Perth, Australia will aim to regain control in the second Test against India under the lights of Adelaide Oval.

The match marks the return of India’s captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener.

Australia suffered a 295-run loss in Perth, leading to widespread criticism of their performance, with questions raised about their preparation, selection, and tactics.

Adding to their concerns, pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out with a side injury, forcing at least one change to the team.

Despite the pressure, Australia’s players remain optimistic. Adelaide Oval has been a stronghold for the team, particularly in day-night Test matches.

Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test at the venue and famously bowled India out for 36 during their last series here in 2020-21.

“We’re not hitting the panic button,” said wicketkeeper Alex Carey. “It’s quite a big reaction externally to one Test loss. Internally, we don’t feel that.”

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has dismissed speculation of changes to the batting line-up, backing Marnus Labuschagne despite his struggles with form.

A defeat in Adelaide would mark Australia’s third consecutive home Test loss, a scenario last seen in 1988, and could raise questions about the future of their ageing squad.

Rohit Sharma’s return

India, on the other hand, enter the match buoyed by their victory in Perth and the return of Rohit Sharma to the squad. Sharma missed the first Test to care for his newborn but will now resume captaincy duties from Jasprit Bumrah.

While Sharma’s recent form is under scrutiny, his position in the batting order remains uncertain. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who put together a 201-run partnership in Perth, may continue to open the innings.

Shubman Gill, who missed the Perth Test due to a fractured thumb, is also back in contention. Gill impressed with an unbeaten 50 during a warm-up match in Canberra and could reclaim his place at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, Indian fans showed their support during the team’s net session at Adelaide Oval, with loud cheers for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they prepared for the match.

(With inputs from Reuters)