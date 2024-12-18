Third Australia-India Test ends in a draw at Brisbane

THE THIRD Test between Australia and India at Brisbane concluded in a draw after bad weather interrupted play on the final day, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

India, set a target of 275 for victory, were 8-0 when early tea was called due to poor light.

Australia had declared their second innings at 89-7 earlier in the day. A storm during the tea break forced the match to be abandoned. The five-Test series will now move to Melbourne before heading to Sydney.

The result is a setback for India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship final at Lord’s next year.

Australia, the defending champions, are now in a stronger position to face South Africa in the final.

“Unfortunately, a lot of rain, which you can’t do anything about, but really happy with how the guys played,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins. “To put 450 [first innings] on is a huge total, and then felt like we’re right ahead of the game for all of it.”

Rain disrupted the match regularly, making a result other than a draw unlikely after India avoided the follow-on late on Tuesday.

“I mean, we’ll take that obviously. To have interruptions like that wasn’t great,” said India captain Rohit Sharma. “But going to Melbourne with one-all pretty much gives us that confidence that we can go out there and try and pull things towards us.”

After rain delayed play in the morning, Australia’s second innings began with an attacking approach following lunch.

However, the team quickly collapsed to 33-5, losing wickets to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep. Cummins added a quick 22 before declaring at 89-7.

India resumed the day on 252-9, managing to avoid the follow-on thanks to a late partnership between Bumrah and Deep. The innings ended at 260 when Deep was stumped by Alex Carey off Travis Head.

(With inputs from AFP)











