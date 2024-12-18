Skip to content
Third Australia-India Test ends in a draw at Brisbane

The five-Test series will now move to Melbourne before heading to Sydney. The result is a setback for India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship final next year.

Brisbane Test

Rain disrupted the match regularly, making a result other than a draw unlikely after India avoided the follow-on late on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dec 18, 2024
THE THIRD Test between Australia and India at Brisbane concluded in a draw after bad weather interrupted play on the final day, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

India, set a target of 275 for victory, were 8-0 when early tea was called due to poor light.

Australia had declared their second innings at 89-7 earlier in the day. A storm during the tea break forced the match to be abandoned. The five-Test series will now move to Melbourne before heading to Sydney.

The result is a setback for India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship final at Lord’s next year.

Australia, the defending champions, are now in a stronger position to face South Africa in the final.

“Unfortunately, a lot of rain, which you can’t do anything about, but really happy with how the guys played,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins. “To put 450 [first innings] on is a huge total, and then felt like we’re right ahead of the game for all of it.”

Rain disrupted the match regularly, making a result other than a draw unlikely after India avoided the follow-on late on Tuesday.

“I mean, we’ll take that obviously. To have interruptions like that wasn’t great,” said India captain Rohit Sharma. “But going to Melbourne with one-all pretty much gives us that confidence that we can go out there and try and pull things towards us.”

After rain delayed play in the morning, Australia’s second innings began with an attacking approach following lunch.

However, the team quickly collapsed to 33-5, losing wickets to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep. Cummins added a quick 22 before declaring at 89-7.

India resumed the day on 252-9, managing to avoid the follow-on thanks to a late partnership between Bumrah and Deep. The innings ended at 260 when Deep was stumped by Alex Carey off Travis Head.

(With inputs from AFP)





australia vs indiabrisbanegabba testindia vs australiamelbourne

Sara Sharif
News

Judge in Sara Sharif case calls for stricter homeschooling laws

R Ashwin

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble (619). (Photo: Getty Images)

R Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

INDIA's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career spanning over a decade.

The 38-year-old made the announcement after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

isha-guha-getty

Guha, who was part of England's squad that won the Women's World Cup and the World T20 in 2009, addressed the incident during Monday's broadcast. (Getty Images)

Commentator Isa Guha apologises for 'primate' remark on Bumrah

BROADCASTER and former England cricketer Isa Guha apologised on air on Monday after referring to India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a "primate" during commentary for the ongoing third Test against Australia.

While commentating for Fox Cricket on Sunday, Guha said, "He's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate," during the second day's play at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Gabba-Test-Getty

India reached 51 for four at stumps, trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 445 by 394 runs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rain disrupts Australia's momentum as India struggle at the Gabba

AUSTRALIA’s bowlers made early inroads into India’s top order on a rain-affected day three of the third Test in Brisbane, but wet weather and poor light limited play at the Gabba on Monday.

India reached 51 for four at stumps, trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 445 by 394 runs. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33, while skipper Rohit Sharma had yet to open his account. The day’s play ended nearly an hour early due to bad light.

Gabba-Test-Getty

Rain interrupted play 25 minutes into the game, leading to a half-hour delay. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rain cuts short first day of Brisbane Test, Australia at 28-0

PLAY was abandoned on the opening day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane after persistent rain disrupted proceedings on Saturday.

Australia ended the day at 28-0, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 19 and Nathan McSweeney not out on four. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field.

Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup

Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup

ROYAL CHALLENGERS Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis showered praise on the team's middle order after they grabbed the final playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a stunning turnaround in the tournament.

A top-four finish looked like a distant dream for the star-studded squad after they succumbed to their sixth consecutive defeat of the season against table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders last month.

Keep ReadingShow less
