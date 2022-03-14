Website Logo
  • Monday, March 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Australia in command of second Test after Starc wrecks Pakistan

Mitchell Starc (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Mitchell Starc led the Australian pace attack with three wickets Monday to put the visitors in the driving seat on day three of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

The lanky left-armer took 3-29 as Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 148 in reply to Australia’s mammoth first innings of 556-9 declared.

Despite a big 408-run lead, Australia did not enforce the follow-on and at the close on the third day were 81-1 in their second innings, leading by 489 with nine wickets intact.

Opener Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 35 and Marnus Labuschagne 37 after David Warner fell to Hasan Ali for seven.

“It’s a much more abrasive wicket, few more cracks, and the square is so much drier and bare which played a factor in achieving the reverse swing,” said Starc.

“Over the last couple of days we knew the pitch would deteriorate to some degree, but we were not sure it would happen so quickly.”

Australia have two full days to enforce a big win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

Pakistan’s collapse in 53 overs was in complete contrast to Australia, who stayed out for 189 overs, plundering runs at ease.

Starc, who went wicketless in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi last week, had Azhar Ali (14), Fawad Alam (nought) and Sajid Khan (five) out as Pakistan lost six wickets in the space of 62 runs after being 38-1 at lunch.

Debutant leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson finished with 2-32 including the wicket of Azam, who miscued a drive and was caught at long-off.

It all went wrong in the first over after lunch when Haq — who scored twin centuries in the opening Test — fell to a rash shot, lofting spinner Nathan Lyon to skipper Pat Cummins at mid-on.

Starc then had Azhar caught in the slips and next ball trapped Alam with a sharp in-dipping yorker. He almost had a hat-trick when Mohammad Rizwan was beaten neck and crop, but didn’t edge.

Rizwan didn’t last long, however, as he edged Cummins for wicketkeeper Alex Carey to take a simple catch on six, and next over Cameron Green trapped Faheem Ashraf leg before for four.

Starc then had Sajid caught behind, taking 3-24 in 10 incisive overs as wickets fell in a cluster, in contrast to Australia’s run-spree on a low bounce National Cricket Stadium pitch.

Earlier, opener Abdullah Shafique was run out for 13 as Pakistan faltered at the start.

Shafique, who hit a brilliant unbeaten century in Rawalpindi, had made 13 of Pakistan’s 26-run opening stand when he failed to beat Swepson’s direct throw from point after being called for a sharp single.

Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf admitted two run outs in the innings didn’t help.

“They got good momentum and after 20-25 overs they got reverse swing and their experienced bowlers made good use of that,” said Yousuf.

Australia had resumed the third day on 505-8 as Cummins opted to bat on.

Pakistan struck with the second ball of the day when fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had Starc caught at cover by Azhar without adding to his overnight 28.

But that was all the success they had as Cummins, who finished on 34 not out, added a brisk 51 for the ninth wicket with Swepson (15) before declaring.

All-rounder Ashraf was the pick of the attack with his 2-55 from 21 overs, while off-spinner Sajid Khan took 2-167 from 57 overs.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep series 2-0
Sports
Malinga named fast bowling coach of IPL’s Royals
Sports
Australia’s Khawaja scores 100 in birth country Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lanka bowled out for 109 as Bumrah picks up five wickets
Sports
Faf du Plessis to succeed Kohli as Bangalore skipper
Sports
Sussex sign India’s Cheteshwar Pujara
Sports
Gujarat Titans replace Jason Roy with Afghanistan’s Gurbaz
Sports
Australia ready to host India-Pakistan series: Hockley
Sports
ECB to pay £1m to set up multi-faith prayer rooms at counties
Sports
Smith annoyed at missing hundred as first Test heads for draw
Sports
Ashwin overtakes Dev’s 434 Test wickets
HEADLINE STORY
Jadeja hailed as great all-rounder after Test-winning exploits
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sets June release date
KPMG chair Mehta determined to fight unconscious bias
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu opens up about her battle with…
Australia in command of second Test after Starc wrecks Pakistan
India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep…
Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix