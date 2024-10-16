New assisted dying bill set for parliamentary debate

The bill would bring the UK in line with several European countries where assisted dying is already permitted in different forms.

Disability campaigners from ‘Dignity in Dying’ hold placards as they demonstrate outside The Palace of Westminster on April 29, 2024, during a gathering in favour of the proposals to legalise assisted suicide in the UK. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A LABOUR MP is set to introduce a bill in parliament that could legalise assisted dying, marking the first vote on the issue in almost ten years.

Currently, euthanasia is illegal in the UK, but if Kim Leadbeater’s proposed legislation passes, it would give terminally ill individuals the option to choose how they end their lives. The bill would bring the UK in line with several European countries where assisted dying is already permitted in different forms.

In England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, assisted suicide carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. In Scotland, although not a specific offence, aiding someone’s death can result in charges like murder. Efforts to legalise assisted dying have been rejected in the past, but public opinion appears to be changing. Scotland, with its own legal system and health policies, is currently pursuing a similar change.

The last time the parliament debated assisted dying was in 2015, and the proposal was defeated. However, surveys now indicate growing public support for terminally ill people to have the option to end their lives. Keir Starmer had promised during his recent election campaign to allocate parliamentary time for the discussion.

The issue has gained further momentum due to a campaign led by TV broadcaster Esther Rantzen, who has terminal cancer.

Leadbeater has criticised the current law, stating that it “hasn’t changed for more than 60 years” and can be “cruel and unjust, not only to terminally ill people but to their families and loved ones, too.” She wrote in a recent article for The Guardian, “I strongly believe that we should give people facing the most unbearable end to their life a choice about what that end is like.”

Opposition to the legislation remains strong, including from Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the UK’s highest-ranking Roman Catholic cleric, who has urged followers to contact MPs to oppose the bill.

Alistair Thompson from the group Care Not Killing, which opposes euthanasia, warned that changing the law could lead the country down a “very dangerous route.” He referred to Belgium and the Netherlands, which have extended assisted dying to minors, and expressed concern that it could pressure vulnerable individuals to end their lives prematurely.

The details of Leadbeater’s bill are expected to resemble a recent proposal in the House of Lords. The proposed law would allow terminally ill people with six months or less to live to choose assisted dying, with the approval of two doctors.

A debate and vote on Leadbeater’s bill are expected on 29 November. It is being introduced as a private member’s bill, meaning it is not part of the government’s official legislative programme. The Labour government has promised a free vote for its MPs, leaving the outcome uncertain.

This bill would apply only to England and Wales. In Scotland, separate legislation was introduced earlier this year to legalise assisted dying. Meanwhile, the Isle of Man and Jersey are also progressing towards similar laws.

Belgium and the Netherlands were the first European countries to legalise euthanasia in 2002. Spain authorised it in 2021, and Portugal followed in 2023.

(With inputs from AFP)