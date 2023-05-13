Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Assam to ban polygamy amid bid for uniform civil code

In India, Muslim men are allowed to have up to four wives under sharia Islamic law, and polygamy also exists in many tribal communities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

Authorities in an Indian state want to ban polygamy as part of a bid by the Hindu-nationalist central government to standardise the civil code across the country.

Polygamy, the practice of having more than one spouse, is illegal under the Indian Penal Code but Muslim men are allowed to have up to four wives under sharia Islamic law, and polygamy also exists in many tribal communities.

“I plan to ban polygamy in Assam,” Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister Assam state in the northeast, told reporters on Thursday.

“We want to make this a consensus-building process rather than some kind of a provocation,” said Sarma, a senior member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The central government wants to impose a uniform civil code to replace a patchwork of religious and cultural codes governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

Supporters of the code see it as a way to ensure gender equality but opponents, including some Muslim leaders, see it as a government strategy to dilute rights sanctioned under Islam.

The federal government in a 2020 study found polygynous marriages were prevalent among more than 30 tribal groups in the remote northeast, including Assam.

Sarma said a team would scrutinise legal provisions along with the religious and personal aspects of Islam and other religious groups and report back to him in 60 days.

In April, another BJP ruled state, Uttarakhand in the north, announced that an expert panel would examine the possibility of applying the uniform civil code there.

The Supreme Court in 2017 outlawed the Islamic practice of “triple talaq”, by which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by saying “talaq” (divorce) three times.

The BJP championed a campaign by Muslim women and activists to outlaw that divorce practice.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Karnataka polls: Market of hatred shut, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
INDIA
Karnataka polls: Congress set to win southern Indian state defeating ruling BJP
INDIA
Third blast near India’s Golden Temple in a week
News
Karnataka: BJP trails Congress in exit polls in south Indian state
INDIA
Modi’s US state visit: Prime minister to affirm close ties
News
India, US, Saudi Arabia and UAE discuss shared vision on Middle East
INDIA
15 die as bus crashes off bridge in India
News
Pakistan to release 199 Indian fishermen on May 12
INDIA
22 dead after boat topples over in Kerala
INDIA
Three dead after MiG jet crashes in India
News
Ethnic violence in India’s Manipur kills over 50 people
INDIA
Indian vice president urges students to counter narratives against country
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW