India-born London restaurateur and Netflix star Asma Khan joins Guinness record song featuring women from 195 countries

Asma Khan, a British chef with Indian roots, has added a new milestone to her journey, lending her voice to a unique global anthem that has set a Guinness World Record. Titled *195*, the song brings together women from every country on the planet, a total of 195 making it the most nationally diverse musical recording ever.

But this is more than just a record-breaking achievement. The project is rooted in purpose. Produced by The Frequency School, *195* is a call for unity and gender equality, powered by the emotional and healing potential of sound. It was first unveiled during the World Economic Forum’s 55th Annual Meeting in Davos, a platform known for sparking major global conversations.

The Frequency School was co-founded by Grammy-nominated producer Maejor, alongside Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee, and Aaron Dawson. Fuchs, also the executive producer of the song, says the aim was to bring together everyday women from different corners of the world, using music as a way to champion women’s rights and bring attention to mental health struggles.

Asma Khan’s participation reflects her commitment to social change. Known for her London-based restaurant Darjeeling Express, which runs with an all-female kitchen, Khan is a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment. Her restaurant celebrates home-style Indian cooking, rooted in the flavours of her childhood in Kolkata.





Over the years, Khan has gained international recognition not only for her culinary skills but also for her activism. She was featured on Netflix’s Chef’s Table and has since been celebrated as one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in 2024. Her influence goes beyond food. She is a chef advocate for the UN World Food Programme and holds honorary fellowships at both Queen’s College, Oxford, and King’s College, London.

From a restaurant in London to a global song project, Asma Khan continues to use every platform she touches to speak up for equality, dignity, and representation. In her own quiet way, she’s helping the world move forward, one plate, and now one note at a time.