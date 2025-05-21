Gujarat’s Asiatic lion population grows by 32% in five years

The population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat has increased significantly, rising from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, according to the latest census results announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

The figures were gathered during the 16th Asiatic lion census, which was carried out over four days from 10 to 13 May across 11 districts in the state. This marks a notable rise of over 32 per cent in the number of lions over the past five years.

The large-scale survey covered an estimated 35,000 square kilometres and involved around 3,000 personnel, including regional, zonal, and sub-zonal officers, enumerators, assistant enumerators and inspectors. The team conducted a preliminary count on 10 and 11 May, followed by the final phase on 12 and 13 May.

The census was conducted across 58 talukas, including the districts of Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Amreli, Porbandar and Botad.

Asiatic lions, a distinct sub-species of lions, are exclusively found in Gujarat, primarily in and around the Gir National Park. The region is globally recognised as the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion, and conservation efforts in the state have been instrumental in helping the species recover from the brink of extinction.

The rise in lion numbers is being viewed as a major success for India’s conservation programme, with authorities crediting effective wildlife management and local community involvement for the growing population.

The 2020 census had also shown an increase, with the population then having risen from 523 in 2015 to 674. With the current count at 891, Gujarat continues to be the stronghold for the world’s only wild population of Asiatic lions.

(PTI)