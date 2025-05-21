Skip to content
Gujarat’s Asiatic lion population grows by 32% in five years

Rising from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025

Gujarat’s Asiatic lion

The rise in lion numbers is being viewed as a major success for India’s conservation programme

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat has increased significantly, rising from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, according to the latest census results announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

The figures were gathered during the 16th Asiatic lion census, which was carried out over four days from 10 to 13 May across 11 districts in the state. This marks a notable rise of over 32 per cent in the number of lions over the past five years.

The large-scale survey covered an estimated 35,000 square kilometres and involved around 3,000 personnel, including regional, zonal, and sub-zonal officers, enumerators, assistant enumerators and inspectors. The team conducted a preliminary count on 10 and 11 May, followed by the final phase on 12 and 13 May.

The census was conducted across 58 talukas, including the districts of Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Amreli, Porbandar and Botad.

Asiatic lions, a distinct sub-species of lions, are exclusively found in Gujarat, primarily in and around the Gir National Park. The region is globally recognised as the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion, and conservation efforts in the state have been instrumental in helping the species recover from the brink of extinction.

The rise in lion numbers is being viewed as a major success for India’s conservation programme, with authorities crediting effective wildlife management and local community involvement for the growing population.

The 2020 census had also shown an increase, with the population then having risen from 523 in 2015 to 674. With the current count at 891, Gujarat continues to be the stronghold for the world’s only wild population of Asiatic lions.

(PTI)

Balochistan school bus bombing

Security personnel guard along a street near the site of a school bus bombing in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan province on May 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty

Six killed in school bus bombing in Pakistan’s Balochistan

AT LEAST six people, including four children, were killed on Wednesday when a school bus was targeted in a bombing in Khuzdar district of Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan. The bus was on its way to a school attended by children of army personnel and civilians.

The dead included the bus driver and his assistant.

Keep ReadingShow less
us visa

Washington often imposes such visa restrictions without naming the individuals involved.

iStock

US issues visa bans on Indian travel agents for role in illegal migration

THE US State Department on Monday said it was imposing visa restrictions on owners and staff of travel agencies in India who it says knowingly facilitate illegal migration to the United States.

An unspecified number of individuals associated with these travel agencies are being subjected to visa bans under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The action is based on information collected by the US mission in India, according to department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Keep ReadingShow less
shehzad-spy-ani

UP ATS arrested a Pakistani agency ISI spy named Shahzad from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

ANI

India arrests 11 over alleged spying for Pakistan

INDIAN authorities have arrested 11 people for allegedly spying for Pakistan, according to local media reports citing police officials.

The arrests follow recent fighting earlier this month in which at least 60 people were killed, reported AFP. The clashes were triggered by an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the attackers, a charge Pakistan has denied.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hyderabad fire

Firefighters carry a ladder outside of the building (blue-coloured) that caught fire in Hyderabad, India, May 18, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Building fire in India's Hyderabad kills at least 17

AT LEAST 17 people died in a fire that broke out in a building in the Indian city of Hyderabad, officials said on Sunday.

The blaze started early Sunday morning in a three-storey building that houses a jewellery store.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lammy

Lammy also commented on India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, saying, 'We would urge all sides to meet their treaty obligations.'

Reuters

UK, US working to maintain India-Pakistan ceasefire: Lammy

FOREIGN SECRETARY David Lammy said on Saturday that Britain is working with the United States to ensure the ceasefire between India and Pakistan holds, and to support confidence-building measures and dialogue between the two sides.

Speaking in Islamabad at the end of a two-day visit, Lammy said, “We will continue to work with the United States to ensure that we get an enduring ceasefire, to ensure that dialogue is happening and to work through with Pakistan and India how we can get to confidence and confidence-building measures between the two sides.”

Keep ReadingShow less
