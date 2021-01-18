Asians should seek help if struggling with mental health, health officials say

HEALTH OFFICIALS has urged Asians with mental health worries to seek help, as statistics showed almost one in five adults were likely to be experiencing some form of depression during the coronavirus pandemic.







According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS) almost one in eight people had developed moderate to severe depressive symptoms during the ongoing crisis.

Research has previously shown that mental health is sometimes still seen as a taboo in the south Asian community. There are a number of charities specifically for Asian communities, including Taraki, Sikh Your Mind, and The Heera Foundation.

Pavandeep Johal, CEO of The Heera Foundation, has urged for members of the ethnic minority population to reach out for support if they need it. “The impact of suffering in silence can be detrimental and result in social isolation, broken relationships, deteriorating health or even suicide. I would encourage you to reach out as soon as possible.”







Individuals can also contact the NHS Talking Therapies, a confidential service which can be delivered through multi-lingual therapists or through confidential translators.

Dr Roopak Khara, general adult psychiatrist at West London NHS Trust said: “If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, please do come forward: it’s easy to get help when you know how. No one should have to suffer in silence. You can ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies or get a self-referral online.”

To find out more about talking therapies, you can visit the NHS website: nhs.uk/talk











