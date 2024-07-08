Asian tycoon from Uganda plans mini-nuclear reactors in UK

The Madhvani family wants to build small modular reactors in the UK using the technology developed by GE-Hitachi

The Madhvani family wants to build small modular reactors using the technology developed by GE-Hitachi. (picture for representation: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

AN ASIAN tycoon from Uganda proposes to set up a series of General Electric-Hitachi mini-nuclear reactors in Britain, The Telegraph reports.

The Indian-origin Madhvani family is often referred to as the ‘Rockefellers of Uganda’, because of their varied business interests across Africa.

The Madhvani family came to Uganda in the early 19th century and now own a conglomerate spanning sugar farming, steel production, construction, hotels, and insurance.

They want to build small modular reactors (SMR) using the technology developed by GE-Hitachi. They have named the scheme ‘Project Quasar’ and hope to replicate this in other countries.

The company is yet to zero in on the sites but aims to have the first reactor, with a generating capacity of up to 300 megawatts of power, by the end of this decade.

UK government’s former chief nuclear adviser Adrian Simper is currently working with the Madhvanis. He feels the company chose the UK because it is an open market and has a robust regulatory system.

Government agency Great British Nuclear is running an SMR design competition that will select designs to support with public funding before providing the winners with sites and contracts to build reactors.

GE-Hitachi has been shortlisted and the outcome of the competition is expected to be announced before the end of the year. The other shortlisted companies include EDF, Holtec Britain Limited, NuScale Power, Rolls Royce SMR and Westinghouse Electric Company UK.

The new Labour administration has said it is supportive of SMRs.