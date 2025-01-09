Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Asian arrested in South Africa for wedding scam

wedding scam

The disbarred attorney was tracked down by private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA). (Photo credit: Facebook/Reaction Unit South Africa))

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 09, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A 53-YEAR-OLD South African of Asian origin has been arrested for allegedly scamming 17 couples by taking money from them for the same wedding venue on the same day.

The disbarred attorney was tracked down by private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

Despite her arrest, promises from her attorney and family to repay the victims could help her avoid serving jail time for fraud.

RUSA identified the woman as Prelyn Mohanlall after her attorney, Chris Gounden, contacted them, offering to arrange repayments for victims who could provide proof of payments.

According to RUSA, Mohanlall allegedly convinced couples to pay significant amounts in advance for a venue she had no affiliation with. When the couples arrived, they reportedly found the venue deserted, without water or electricity, ruining their wedding plans.

One of the victims, who wished to remain anonymous, approached RUSA in December last year to track down Mohanlall. Through social media, the company discovered 17 couples who had been scammed in this way.

“Complainants were from several provinces in South Africa. A detective from SAPS Boksburg North (in Gauteng province) informed us that the same suspect was wanted for two fraud cases in Gauteng in 2024. She had defrauded a car dealership of R200,000 and a couple for R26,000,” said Prem Balram, Head of RUSA.

RUSA revealed that Mohanlall claimed to be a former criminal attorney barred by the Law Society after misusing funds from a client’s trust account. “It was later established that the suspect has a criminal record and a history of scams spanning over 20 years,” Balram added.

Mohanlall denied running a scam, telling a local newspaper that her business faced financial difficulties. “It’s not a scam, and I am not a scammer. Late last year, I had nine cancellations and informed each couple they would get a refund. But I could not repay them on time because my partners pulled out in October,” she said.

She claimed to owe nine couples about R60,000 and insisted she planned to repay every cent.

A man who fell victim to the alleged scam shared the emotional and financial toll it took on him and his fiancée. “What she ‘stole’ from us drastically impacted our planning. What we hoped to be our dream day has now become an event where we have to settle for what we can afford,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

social mediasouth africanwedding fraudwedding scam

Related News

CES-2025
Business

Indian tech innovations to shine at CES 2025, says top executive

Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature
News

Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature

More For You

Los-Angeles-wildfires-Getty

The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes in Pacific Palisades, a high-profile area known for its multimillion-dollar residences. (Photo: Getty Images)

Celebrities evacuate as Los Angeles wildfires destroy homes

CELEBRITIES including actors, musicians, and other public figures were among tens of thousands affected by deadly wildfires in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The entertainment industry has largely paused, with events such as a major awards show and a Pamela Anderson film premiere cancelled as firefighters combat flames driven by hurricane-force winds.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tirupati-temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which operates the temple, apologised for the incident and promised action against those responsible. (Photo: X/@TTDevasthanams)

Six dead in stampede at India's Tirupati temple

AT LEAST six people have died and 35 were injured in a stampede near the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident occurred as thousands of devotees rushed to secure free passes to visit the temple, popularly known as Tirupati.

Keep ReadingShow less
People-smuggling-Getty

Last year, 36,816 people were detected making the crossing, a 25 per cent increase from 2023 and the second-highest annual total on record. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sanctions to target people smugglers under new plan

THE GOVERNMENT has announced plans to impose economic sanctions on people smugglers in an effort to curb migrant crossings in small boats over the Channel.

The proposed measures, described as the world’s first “standalone sanctions regime” targeting people smugglers, aim to address the issue by sanctioning individuals and groups facilitating these dangerous journeys.

Keep ReadingShow less
25 reasons why 2025 will be an unforgettable year for south Asian entertainment
Songs of the Bulbul

25 reasons why 2025 will be an unforgettable year for south Asian entertainment

Eastern Eye

THIS year promises to be packed with popular entertainment, exciting surprises, unforgettable live events, top south Asian talents making their mark, and major celebrities delighting their devoted fans.

From celebrations of south Asian culture and promising newcomers to comeback stories, major films, engaging TV, captivating stage performances, remarkable music releases, and inevitable controversies, 2025 is shaping up to be a vibrant year.

Keep ReadingShow less
China’s mega dam sparks growing concerns in India

The £109.4 billion project is in the fragile Himalayan region, prone to earthquakes

China’s mega dam sparks growing concerns in India

CHINA on Monday (6) reiterated its plan to build the world’s biggest dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet near the Indian border. This follows New Delhi’s concerns raised last Friday (3), stating that it will “monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests.”

The project, estimated to cost around $137 billion (£109.4bn), is located in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region along a tectonic plate boundary where earthquakes occur frequently.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications