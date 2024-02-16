  • Friday, February 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Asian-origin man convicted for murder committed 30 years ago

A bloody footprint and a hair stuck to the Colombia-born victim’s ring helped police track down the killer

Murder convict Sandip Patel in custody: Image courtesy Metropolitan Police

By: Shajil Kumar

An Asian-origin man was convicted for the gruesome murder of a Colombia-born woman almost 30 years after the crime, thanks to advances made in forensic science investigation methods, according to media reports.

Interestingly, the crime took place near the fictional home of Sherlock Holmes – Baker Street, and a bloody footprint and a hair strand stuck to the victim’s ring helped the police solve the murder mystery, The Telegraph reports.

On August 8, 1994, Sandip Patel stabbed 39-year-old Marina Koppel, a prostitute, more than 140 times in her rented flat on Chiltern Street.

Patel was then 21 years old and ran errands for his father’s newsagent Sherlock Holmes News on Baker Street, in central London.

Koppel had rented the flat in London while her husband lived in Northampton. Their two children were living in Colombia.

She worked as a masseuse and a sex worker, and spent time with her husband during weekends.

BBC reports Marina’s husband “did not necessarily approve” of her work but “accepted it”.

Shortly after the crime, Marina’s husband tried to contact her on telephone and got worried when his call went unanswered.

He then decided to travel to London to check. When he arrived at the flat he found Marina lying dead in a pool of blood.

While investigating the crime scene, the police gathered crucial evidence, including the ring Marina was wearing.

They also found a plastic shopping bag that had Patel’s fingerprints on it.

However, since the bag had come from the shop where Patel worked, it was not considered significant evidence, and for many years the case remained unsolved.

In 2008, some more items were examined, among them a ring which had a hair attached.

Nearly 14 years later in 2022, the latest techniques available allowed for a DNA profile to be obtained from the hair on the ring. It was at this stage that the hair was linked to Patel.

Patel was arrested on January 19 this year on suspicion of Marina’s murder. Fingerprint experts then matched his footprints to some bloodstained bare footprints that were found at the crime scene.

The Old Bailey court heard Sandip Patel, now 51, and he denied his involvement. After deliberating for over three hours, the jury found Patel guilty.

Operational Forensic Manager Dan Chester said forensic science, newer technologies and collaborative working practices have had a positive impact in bringing a brutal killer to justice.

Marina’s husband died in 2005 before he saw her killer brought to justice.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
India’s Ashwin joins exclusive club with 500 Test wickets milestone
News
Ethnic minority areas in England face poor GP access: report
News
India’s Congress party says its bank accounts frozen by tax department
News
Pressure on Sunak as Tories suffer defeat in by-elections
News
Bangladeshi families most affected by cramped housing
News
Delhi tense as farmers threaten to march again
News
English test scandal students to pitch TV drama similar to ‘Mr Bates vs…
News
Overseas student applications to UK universities rise again
HEADLINE STORY
FCA orders banks, insurers to report sexism, bullying cases
INDIA
India’s top court strikes down electoral bonds scheme, calls it ‘unconstitutional’
News
Recession hits economy, increases Sunak’s election challenge
News
English test scandal: Students seek to clear their names
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW