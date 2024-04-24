Asian artist makes it to Turner Prize shortlist

Glasgow-born Jasleen Kaur has been shortlisted alongside artists Pio Abad, Claudette Johnson, and Delaine Le Bas. The winner will be announced on December 3

The works of artists shortlisted for Turner Prize will be displayed at the Tate Britain gallery in London. (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

JASLEEN KAUR, a Glasgow-born Asian-origin artist is among the four shortlisted for Britain’s prestigious Turner Prize.

Her works reflect her life growing up in the Sikh community in Scotland.

The 37-year-old has been nominated for her solo exhibition entitled ‘Alter Altar’ at Tramway contemporary arts venue in Glasgow.

Jasleen uses cars, prayer bells, and family photos in her works on display at Tramway.

The London-based artist has been praised by the jury for her evocative combination of sound and sculpture to address specifics of family memory and community struggle.

“Exploring cultural inheritance, solidarity and autobiography, Kaur created sculptures from everyday objects, each animated through an immersive sound composition, giving them an uncanny illusion of life,” reads the Turner Prize 2024 shortlist.

She had previously showcased her work at the Victoria and Albert Museum on popular Indian cinema.

Kaur was shortlisted on Wednesday (24) alongside artists Pio Abad (40), Claudette Johnson (65) and Delaine Le Bas (58) for the prize, now in its 40th year.

They will receive £10,000 each, and their works will be displayed at the Tate Britain gallery in London from September 25 to mid-February 2025.

The winner will be announced on December 3, and the prize money is £25,000.

Calling it a ‘fantastic shortlist’, Turner Prize jury chairman Alex Farquharson said: “They show how contemporary art can fascinate, surprise and move us, and how it can speak powerfully of complex identities and memories, often through the subtlest of details.”

Established in 1984, the Turner Prize is named after the radical painter JMW Turner (1775-1851) and is awarded each year to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work.

The members of the Turner Prize 2024 jury are Rosie Cooper, Director of Wysing Arts Centre; Ekow Eshun, writer, broadcaster and curator; Sam Thorne, Director General and CEO at Japan House London; and Lydia Yee, curator and art historian. (Agencies)