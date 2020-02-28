Asia Cup to be held in Dubai; India, Pakistan to participate

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday (28) confirmed that Dubai will host the upcoming edition of Asia Cup and both India and Pakistan will take part in it.

Pakistan was the designated hosts for the tournament scheduled for September, but with the BCCI making it clear that the Indian team would not be able to travel to the neighbouring country owing to security concerns, the event has been moved to Dubai.

“Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play,” Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens in India before leaving for Dubai for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, to be held on March 3.

Earlier, the BCCI had said they have no problem with Pakistan hosting the tournament, provided it is held at a neutral venue.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan visited the country for a limited-overs series.

Due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan have only met in major ICC competitions since early 2013.

India won the title two years ago in Dubai by beating Bangladesh.

India, with seven titles (six ODI and one T20), is the most successful team in the tournament.

Sri Lanka is the second most successful team, with five. Sri Lanka has played the most Asia Cups (14) followed by India and Pakistan who have played 13 each.