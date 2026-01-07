Bethell’s maiden Test hundred puts England ahead in final Ashes Test

JACOB BETHELL struck his maiden Test century on Wednesday as England took a 119-run second-innings lead with two wickets remaining on day four of the final Ashes Test, keeping their hopes alive at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At stumps, England were 302-8, with Bethell unbeaten on 142 and number 10 Matthew Potts yet to score.

England are chasing another morale-boosting result after their win in the previous Test in Melbourne. Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already retained the Ashes.

The 22-year-old Bethell steadied the innings after England lost early wickets, including Zak Crawley and first-innings centurion Joe Root.

Bethell reached his hundred from 162 balls, bringing it up with a lofted drive over midwicket for four.

"It's pretty special, it's not really sunk in yet. I haven't really had time to kind of reflect on it," Bethell told reporters.

Bethell acknowledged the presence of his parents in the stands and raised his bat towards them after reaching the milestone.

"To do that and have the family there was very special," said the left-hander.

"My dad was a cricketer so he knows how it feels to be out there batting, but I don't think that stops him from getting any less nervous."

It was Bethell’s first Test hundred and his first century in red-ball cricket. His previous highest score was 96 against New Zealand.

He had been recalled for the Melbourne Test in place of Ollie Pope and scored 40 in difficult conditions.

Bethell remained at the crease as England lost wickets at the other end. Harry Brook was trapped lbw for 42, while Will Jacks was caught without scoring, both falling within three balls to part-time off-spinner Beau Webster.

"I certainly didn't think I would (impact) with spin this game," said Webster, who finished with figures of 3-51.

Webster said the pitch had begun to assist spin. "There was a bit of wear and tear there from Starcy's footmarks," he said. "And we managed to make the most of it in that session."

A mix-up led to Jamie Smith being run out for 24 as he and Bethell were building a sixth-wicket stand of 45.

Ben Stokes came in at number eight with England on 264-6, despite earlier leaving the field with a groin injury while bowling. The captain was dismissed after facing five balls.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 567 before lunch, led by Travis Head’s 163 and 138 from captain Steve Smith, giving them a first-innings lead of 183.

England’s reply began poorly when Mitchell Starc struck in the first over, claiming his 29th wicket of the series.

Crawley was lbw for one after misjudging an inswinger, while Ben Duckett was bowled by Michael Neser for 42 after being dropped earlier.

Root, who had made 160 in the first innings, was dismissed lbw for six by Scott Boland after facing 37 balls.

Bethell said he would need to manage the lower order on the final day as England look to set a target.

"I'm going to have to be smart around how we let Pottsy and (Josh) Tongue come in and what they face," said Bethell.

"But I'm just going to have to hit the gaps. It's a big outfield, so there are plenty of gaps and I just have to try and hit them."

(With inputs from agencies)