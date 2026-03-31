Timor-Leste pitches investment potential at ASEAN-UK Business Forum dinner

A high-level business dinner hosted in London on Sunday (29) brought renewed focus to investment opportunities in Timor-Leste, as policymakers and industry leaders gathered to strengthen ASEAN-UK economic ties.

The event, organised jointly by the ASEAN UK Business Forum and Malaysia Link U. in honour of Timor-Leste’s minister for ASEAN affairs, Milena Rangel.

Addressing an audience of UK business leaders, diplomats and investors, Rangel described Timor-Leste as a “young nation” that is “not only a land of appreciation, but a land of opportunity and readiness.”

She outlined a clear vision for the country’s economic future as it advances towards full ASEAN integration, emphasising sectors primed for international collaboration. Key areas highlighted included energy and related infrastructure, agriculture and agribusiness, tourism and hospitality, the digital economy, manufacturing, and an improving business environment.

Rangel urged UK businesses to engage with Timor-Leste, stressing that the country offers “clarity of progress” and a supportive framework for foreign investment.

Milena Rangel Mahesh Liloriya

Her speech also detailed major development priorities such as transport, energy and digital connectivity projects, alongside sustainable growth initiatives in agriculture, tourism and renewable energy. She pointed to expanding access to ASEAN markets and regional trade agreements as a major advantage for investors.

A key highlight was the Tiriloni Integrated Development Plan, which includes a proposed deep-water port and special economic zones aimed at boosting trade and industrial growth.

The event was hosted by Datuk Sir SK Lingam, president of AUBF, who welcomed delegates and underscored the importance of fostering stronger economic collaboration between ASEAN nations and the UK.

Datuk Sir SK Lingam and Milena Rangel Mahesh Liloriya

The evening also highlighted future collaboration, with plans announced for a major ASEAN–UK–India Conclave scheduled for 25 June 2026 in London. The event, being organised in partnership with Asian Media Group (AMG), will bring together policymakers, investors and industry leaders, with a closed-door conference followed by a larger evening programme.A vote of thanks was delivered by Aimee Alado-Blake, Chairperson of the ASEAN UK Business Forum (AUBF).

The London gathering signals increasing momentum in UK-ASEAN engagement, with Timor-Leste positioning itself as a promising destination for investment as it moves closer to deeper regional integration.