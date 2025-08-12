Skip to content
ASEAN marks 58 years of unity and cooperation in London

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaAug 12, 2025

The Malaysian High Commission in London hosted the ASEAN’s 58th Anniversary Commemorative Celebrations, bringing together a distinguished gathering of diplomats, parliamentarians, business leaders, and members of the ASEAN community in the UK.

The event was organised under the leadership of Datuk (Sir) SK Lingam, president of the ASEAN UK Business Forum (AUBF) and Chairman of Malaysia Link UK. Datuk Lingam welcomed guests and expressed gratitude to the Malaysian High Commission for hosting the celebration, as well as to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) for their continued support. He also recognised the dedicated efforts of the organising team, many of whom have served the ASEAN cause on a voluntary basis for over 27 years.

A highlight of the celebration was the video message from YABhg. Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and a message from David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. Datuk Lingam read a key excerpt from the Foreign Secretary’s remarks, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to ASEAN centrality and recognising its role in promoting peace, prosperity, and stability across the region.

His Excellency Dato’ Zakri Jaafar, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Court of St James’s, delivered opening remarks, followed by Aimee Alado, Chairperson of the ASEAN U.K. Business Forum, who reflected on ASEAN’s remarkable journey since its founding in 1967. From an initial five members, ASEAN has now expanded to 11 nations. Ms Alado highlighted AUBF’s role as the UK’s oldest ASEAN-focused organisation, operating entirely voluntarily to promote trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, continues to be a vital force in fostering regional unity and building international partnerships. This year’s London commemoration not only honoured ASEAN’s achievements but also reinforced the shared commitment to deepening ties between the UK and Southeast Asia.

