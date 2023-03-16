Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Asda’s purchase of Co-op forecourts could increase prices, regulator rules

The Competition and Markets Authority opened its initial investigation in January

Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa.

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ruled that Asda’s purchase of 132 petrol stations and attached grocery stores from the Co-op could mean higher prices or less choice for motorists or shoppers in 13 areas.

The regulator in January opened its initial, Phase 1 investigation into the completed acquisition by Asda of Arthur Foodstores Limited, a company set up by Co-op to sell its 132 petrol forecourt sites.

Asda is owned by British Indian billionaire brothers Mohsin Issa CBE and Zuber Issa CBE.

The CMA said its investigation focused on a number of local areas in which Asda and the Co-op sites that it acquired compete to provide fuel or groceries to customers, adding that the deal raises competition concerns in 13 locations across the UK, in each of which the merging businesses currently compete for customers and would not face sufficient competition after the merger.

The deal could therefore lead to consumers and businesses in these areas facing higher prices or lower quality services when shopping or buying fuel, it noted.

“Groceries and fuel account for a large part of most household budgets. As living costs continue to rise, it’s particularly important that deals that reduce competition among groceries and fuel suppliers don’t make the situation worse,” Colin Raftery, CMA senior director of mergers, said.

“While competition concerns don’t arise in relation to the vast majority of the 132 sites bought by Asda, there’s a risk that customers could face higher prices or worse services in a small number of areas where Asda would face insufficient competition in either groceries or fuel after the deal goes through.”

Asda told the CMA that competition concerns would not arise in these areas because the merger would enable Asda to bring its low-cost pricing model to more customers. But the CMA noted that competition concerns only arise in areas in which Asda is already an important option for customers, who already have access to Asda prices.

The CMA found that allowing Asda to acquire more sites in those areas, leaving it facing insufficient competition in future, could therefore risk worse outcomes for customers.

Asda now has five working days to offer legally binding proposals to the CMA to address the competition concerns identified. The CMA would then have a further five working days to consider whether these proposals address its concerns, or if the case should be referred to an in-depth, Phase 2 investigation.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
John Lewis appoints Nish Kankiwala as new CEO
HEADLINE STORY
UK Budget: Jeremy Hunt announces reforms to boost growth
HEADLINE STORY
UK economy ‘set to avoid recession this year’
HEADLINE STORY
Indian-origin Vimal Kapur is Honeywell’s next CEO
HEADLINE STORY
UK to unveil cost-of-living budget as mass strikes hit nation
UK
Basic pay growth slows for first time in a year in UK
HEADLINE STORY
Silicon Valley Bank collapse to impact Indian startups: Experts
UK
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: UK tries hard to minimise damage
HEADLINE STORY
Silicon Valley Bank has exposure to over 20 Indian startups: Report
INTERNATIONAL
OneWeb launches 40 satellites with SpaceX
US
Should posts containing the word ‘shaheed’ be taken down? Meta’s board to review
HEADLINE STORY
Boeing to set up 737 freighter conversion facility in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW