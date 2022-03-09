As National Careers Week commences, the ‘We are the NHS’ campaign shines a light on what it’s really like to work in the NHS

Urwa Mogul

By: Eastern Eye

National Careers Week (NCW) celebrates career guidance for young people across the country, helping them to explore different career paths that match their interests. NCW provides a focus for careers guidance at an important stage in the academic calendar to ensure students get an insight into the future of work.

As this year’s NCW commences, the ‘We are the NHS’ campaign champions the extraordinary work of nurses, allied health professionals and healthcare support workers to inspire a new generation to embark on a career in the health service. Recruitment for the NHS has never been more vital. COVID-19 has increased interest in the incredibly rewarding careers available within the NHS with 5.1 million people accessing the NHS careers website during the pandemic; a 41% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

The campaign features real NHS workers, who are proud to showcase what it is about their role they love the most, and the opportunities available from a career in the NHS. The campaign shines a light on some of the most in-demand roles and what it’s really like to work in the NHS. Nurses, allied health professionals and healthcare support workers touch the lives of thousands, providing expertise, care and compassion when it matters most.

Graduate Urwa Mogul recently joined Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as a Healthcare Support Worker. “There are no set entry requirements to becoming a healthcare support worker, apart from good literacy and numeracy skills,” says Urwa. “You can choose which area you work in, anything from mental health to childcare; I wanted to gain clinical experience therefore, opted for a hospital-based role supporting patients and managing daily activities.”

Urwa believes it’s important to be caring and compassionate when working in the NHS due to the regular patient interaction. “Another vital skill is working efficiently and effectively with your team members as patient care can only be of the highest standard and in return you have access to world-class training,” shares Urwa. “I love my job and find it extremely gratifying. This is my first full-time role and I have gained so much clinical experience by working with other HCSW’s, Nurses, Doctors, Physiologists and Physiotherapists.”

Registered Nurse Varsha Carim, from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust appreciates the diversity of the NHS. “I enjoy communicating with people from different cultures,” says Varsha. “There is so much diversity in the NHS and being multilingual helps me provide patients with the holistic care they deserve.”

Rahilah Bukhari is the Orthoptic Casualty Lead at the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, where she works hard to provide exceptional eye care. This involves attending eye casualty, completing all necessary investigations, and liaising with the Senior Eye Casualty Doctor to determine the treatment and clinical outcome for the patient.

“There are so many different careers that you can take with the NHS,” says Rahilah. “There are face to face roles but also crucial background roles. If you’re looking for work-life balance, you can find that with the NHS. Most importantly, there is ample opportunity to progress both personally and professionally – the NHS offers it all.”

Whether you’re a school leaver, recent graduate or simply looking for a new challenge, there are many fulfilling roles available within the NHS that will allow you to make a real difference. To learn more about the campaign, search #WeAreTheNHS or visit NHS Careers to discover the range of roles currently available.